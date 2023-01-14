Boys Basketball: Grace takes district win Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DALLAS — Kole Crawford hit for 20 points to lead the Grace Community Cougars to an 87-26 win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Saturday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game. TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Grace Sport Game Kole Crawford Win District Cougar Boy