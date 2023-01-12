Kole Crawford scored 18 points and Darius Shankle added 16 as the Grace Community Cougars defeated Grapevine Faith Christian 57-55 on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game at the GCS Gym.
The Cougars improve to 20-9 on the season and 3-2 in district. The Lions fall to 20-9 and 3-2.
Entering the fourth quarter, Grace trailed 32-31. The Cougars then rallied for the win.
Shankle and Alexander each had five points in the final period to spark Grace.
Also scoring for the Coogs were Alexander (9), Cade Covington (5), Will Bozeman (3), Jared Hosch (3), Wilson Smith (2) and Peyton Kelly (1).
Bozeman, Covington and Hosch each hit 3-pointers. The Cougars were 12 of 26 at the free throw line.
The Lions were led by Luke Stiefel with 17 points with Andrew Bruster adding 11 points. Grant Rein contributed 10 points. Grapevine Faith hit 10 3-pointers and was 5 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Grace returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Dallas to meet Cristo Rey in a 12:30 p.m. meeting. Grapevine Faith is scheduled to visit Frisco Legacy Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.