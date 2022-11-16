NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Grace Community Cougars captured two wins on Thursday during the first day of the New Summerfield Volleyball Tournament.
Grace (3-0) advance to the undefeated game to meet Mount Enterprise at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Cougars, who defeated Buffalo 73-65 on the road on Tuesday, defeated Arp 95-42 and New Summerfield 70-59.
In the game with Arp, Darius Shankle led Grace with 29 points, including 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Also in double figures for the Coogs were Kole Crawford (14) and Reed Alexander (12).
Also scoring for GCS were Wilson Smith (8), Daniel Shankle (6), Andrew Dancy (6), Will Bozeman (4), Grayson Gaddis (4), Cade Covington (4), Drew Gaddis (3), Peyton Kelly (3) and Brinton Loftis (2).
Wyatt Ladd and Landon Smith each hit for 10 points. Others scoring for the Tigers were: Tye Barkley (6), Demarcus Wade (4), Fisher Arrington (3), Johnson Wyatt (3), Jayton Potts (2), Jaxon Schminkey (2) and Abraxton Martin (2).
In the second game against host New Summerfield, Grace trailed the Hornets, 17-3, before rallying. Darius Shankle had 30 points to lead Grace. Crawford added 10 points.
Also scoring were Covington (8), Kelly (8), Daniel Shankle (5), Smith (4), Alexander (4) and Loftis (1).
In Buffalo on Tuesday, Darius Shankle scored 26 points and the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter as Grace Community scored a 73-65 basketball win over the Buffalo Bison.
Buffalo led 35-31 at halftime and 55-53 entering the fourth quarter, but the Cougars outscored the Bison 20-10 in the final period.
Others scoring for the Coogs were Kelly (12), Crawford (11), Loftis (9), Smith (8), Daniel Shankle (5), Bozeman (1) and Drew Gaddis (1).
Darius Shankle and Loftis each hit two 3-pointers with Kelly adding one trey.
Craig Shannon led Buffalo with 28 points, followed by Anthony Brooks with 13.