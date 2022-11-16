BUFFALO — Darius Shankle scored 26 points and the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter as Grace Community scored a 73-65 basketball win over the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday.
Buffalo led 35-31 at halftime and 55-53 entering the fourth quarter, but the Cougars scored the Bison 20-10 in the final period.
Others scoring for the Coogs were Peyton Kelly (12), Kole Crawford (11), Brinton Loftis (9), Wilson Smith (8), Daniel Shankle (5), Will Bozeman (1) and Drew Gaddis (1).
Darius Shankle and Loftis each hit two 3-pointers with Kelly adding one trey.
Craig Shannon led Buffalo with 28 points, followed by Anthony Brooks with 13.