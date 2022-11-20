NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Grace Cougars claimed two wins on Saturday to capture the championship of the New Summerfield Basketball Tournament.
The Cougars (5-0) defeated host New Summerfield, 71-55, in the championship.
Darius Shankle led Grace with 22 points, followed by Kole Crawford with 18. Daniel Shankle was also in double figures with 11.
Others scoring for the Cougars were Jared Hosch (6), Reed Alexander (4), Peyton Kelly (4), Cade Covington (3), Andrew Dancy (2) and Will Bozman (1).
To reach the championship game, Grace won over Mount Enterprise, 83-34, in the semifinals earlier on Saturday.
Kelly led the Coogs with 18 points, while Darius Shankle (12) and Crawford (12) were also in double figures.
Also scoring for Grace were Daniel Shankle (6), Hosch (6), Andrew Dancy (4), Alexander (4), Wilson Smith (4) and Brinton Loftis (3).
Kaegan Ash led the Wildcats with 12 points.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Chapel Hill at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.