TROUP — Trae Davis hit for 21 points and Bracey Cover hit two crucial free throws and came up with a key steal as the Troup Tigers defeated Harleton, 44-43, on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
The Troup win ties the Tigers with West Rusk for fourth place in the district as both clubs ae 7-7. The two clubs will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.
The Tigers (21-12) trailed Harleton, 32-24, entering the fourth quarter. Troup then outscored the Wildcats (14-15, 3-11), 21-10, to clinch the win.
Following Davis' 21 points, Cover had 19. Also scoring were Logan Womack (3) and Colby Turner (2).
Cover had three 3-pointers, while Womack connected on two. Davisadded one.
Taber Childs led the Wildcats with 15 points while Dylon Dunagan added 11. Also scoring for Harleton were Braden Hopkins (6), Carter Taft (5), David Danna (4) and Sammy Duncan (2).
Troup won the JV game, 29-19.
Chapel Hill 89, Spring Hill 48
LONGVIEW — Tyson Berry scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated Spring Hill 89-48 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A finale.
The Bulldogs (18-9) tie Lindale for second place in the district as both are 9-3. CH AJ Johnson said Lindale will the No. 2 seed and Chapel Hill will be No. 3.
The Bulldogs will face Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday in bi-district at a site to be determined.
The Panthers end their season at 17-17 and 4-8.
Along with his double double, Berry had three steals.
Keviyan Huddleston almost had a double double for the Bulldogs with nine rebounds and eight points.
Others scoring for Chapel Hill were Adrian Mumphrey (13 points), Will Chetlin (12 points, 3 3-pointers), Jayvin Mayfield (9 points, 3 3-pointers), Dee Brisbon (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Cameron Murphy (9 points), Cameron Kelley (8 points) and Trevor Brooks (5 points).
Spring Hill honored seniors James Thomas, Luke Hurst, Tayler Riehemann, Brennan Ferguson and Easton Ballard before the game.
Jax Stovall finished the outing with a Panther-best 13 points, while Riehemann scored 12 points in his high school finale.
The home team also received seven points from Thomas, five points from Jack Beckett and Ballard, four points from Ferguson, and one point from both Hurst and Jaden Giddings.
TATUM 101, WASKOM 60: TATUM - Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks, and the Tatum Eagles finished off a perfect district run (14-0) with a 101-60 win over Waskom.
Aidan Anthony added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for Tatum (25-5), which led 39-25 at the half. Kendall Williams finished with 17 points, Kendrick Malone nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, Ty Bridges seven points, Drake Walton seven points and five assists, Tiki Lloyd five points, Jordan Chambers four points and Jalen Jones one point.
Tatum will face Sabine in the opening round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be announced later.
JEFFERSON 70, E. FIELDS 29: JEFFERSON - The Jefferson Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 70-29 win over Elysian Fields, moving to 12-2 in district play.
Parker Grubbs scored 14 to lead a balanced Jefferson attack that also saw K.J. Ross scored 11, E.J. Burns 10, Chris Bowman, Dylan Washington and Caden Rutz nine each, Jakardan Davidson six and Devonte Marshall two.
The Bulldogs will face Daingerfield to open the playoffs at a time, date and location to be determined.
W. OAK 57, N. DIANA 22: WHITE OAK - The White Oak Roughnecks completed a perfect 12-0 run through district play and improved to 29-4 on the year with a 57-22 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Landon Anderson scored 13 points, and Ben Jacyno had a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Roughnecks. Brian Williams added 12 points, Zac Jacyno eight, Colton Millwood and Scotty Breitenberg five apiece and Colton Fears two points and four steals.
The White Oak JV notched a 42-28 win.
GLADEWATER 47, SABINE 43: GLADEWATER - Keilan James and D.J. Allen scored 13 points apiece for Gladewater, and the Bears edged the Sabine Cardinals, 47-43 on Tuesday.
Kollin Lewis had seven points, Tyrone Maddox five, Michael Lewis four, X'Zavier Woods three and Zavion Woods two.
Breydan Pobuda had 20 points in the loss for Sabine.
DAINGERFIELD 65, O. CITY 39: ORE CITY - The Daingerfield Tigers notched a 65-39 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Ryan Webb had 12 points and Jeremy Kyle 11 in the loss for Ore City.
BECKVILLE 99, HAWKINS 54: BECKVILLE - D.J. Rockwell led five Bearcats into double figures with 23 points, and Beckville finished the regular season at 28-3 overall and 10-0 in district play with a 99-54 win over Hawkins.
J'koby Williams added 16 points, Gage Berry 13, Matt Barr 12, Jayden Mojica 11 and Jae'dyn Slaughter 10. Jakelvin Smith finished with eight and Ryan Harris six.
For Hawkins (11-17, 4-6) in the loss, Jeramy Torres had 14 points, Boston Conner 13, Dristun Pruitt 11, Bryce Burns eight, Drew Dacus and Marshall White three apiece and Micah Staruska two.
U. GROVE 66, B. SANDY 54: BIG SANDY - Cooper Vestal and Colton Cowan scored 18 points apiece, Aubrey Woodard added 15 for the Lions and Union Grove closed out the regular season with a 66-54 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory had 12 points and Ka'myre Fountain 10 in the loss for Big Sandy, which will face Hawkins at 4 p.m. on Friday at Union Grove for the fourth playoff spot in the district.