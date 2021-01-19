TROUP — Bracey Cover and Clayton Vickers each hit for 22 points to lead the Troup Tigers to a 61-45 District 16-3A basketball game on Tuesday.
Others scoring for the Tigers (12-8, 3-4) were Easton Haugeberg (8), Blake Wood (6), Matthew Castillo (2) and Kiyondrez Thomas (1). Cover hit three 3-pointers with Vickers and Wood adding one apiece.
Justin Davidson led the Wildcats (4-8, 0-6) with 13 points.
Troup won the JV game, 34-15.
On Friday, Troup plays host to Tatum. JV is scheduled to start 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Tyler HEAT 71, CHAAMP 40
WINFIELD — Jake Carlile scored 17 points as Tyler HEAT took the win.
Luke Emerson scored 12 points for Tyler HEAT (11-5).
No. 11 Mount Pleasant 50, Longview 49
LONGVIEW — Longview's showdown with undefeated and state-ranked Mount Pleasant came down to the last second.
But when the buzzer sounded, it was the Tigers that let out a sign of relief.
After a back-and-forth and scrappy affair, No. 11 Mount Pleasant escaped Lobo Coliseum with its undefeated record intact, holding on for a 50-49 win over Longview in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who won the first meeting, 63-50, move to 18-0 overall and grow their lead atop the district leader board at 7-0. Longview, which snaps a four-game win streak, drops to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in 15-5A action.
Big moments highlighted the four-quarter battle, which featured six ties and 10 lead changes — the final coming with 14 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Mount Pleasant's Payton Chism.
Longview, which was off at the free-throw line with a 11-of-24 clip, still had its chances from there but a missed free throw and a desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.
Chism finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, who went 13-of-23 from the stripe in a physical and chippy game. The Tigers had five players finish with at least four points, including eight from Will Hills, who added 11 rebounds to his night. Zaveion Chism-Okoh followed with six points and four rebounds.
Jalen Hale led Longview with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tyree Hale followed with six points, five rebounds and four assists. Marco Washington, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Caed Liebengood finished with five points.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday and hosts Marshall on Saturday. Mount Pleasant is off on Friday.