Brook Hill 56, Waco Vanguard 25
BULLARD — Brook Hill broke out to a 19-3 lead en route to a 56-25 TAPPS District 2-4A boys basketball win over Waco Vanguard on Tuesday at Herrington Gym.
Jakub Dluzewski led the Guard with 18 points, while Beck Langemeier added 13.
Also scoring for Brook Hill (16-6, 6-0) were Noah Langemeier (6), Avery Ko (6), Braxton Durrett (5), Osageo Aziegbe (2), Von Dawson (2), Ryder Williams (2) and Colton Carson (2).
Beck Langemeier hit a 3-pointer.
Waco Vanguard is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in district.
Brook Hill visits McKinney Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Waco Vanguard visits Dallas Covenant on Friday.
Tatum 65, Troup 46
TROUP — Jordan Chambers hit for 16 points to lead the Tatum Eagles to a 65-46 win over Troup on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Tatum improves to 15-12 overall and 7-0 in district. Troup falls to 16-11 and 4-3.
Others scoring for the Lady Eagles were Cooper Whiteus (11), Jacorie Bradley (10), EJ Lloyd (9), Luke Sigler (8), Caleb Smith (6) and Ashby Anthony (5).
Lloyd hit three 3-pointers with Bradley and Whiteus connected on two each. Anthony added one trey.
Trae Davis led the Tigers with 15 points, while Carson Davenport added 12. Also scoring for Troup were Bryce Wallum (7), Colby Turner (6), Ty Lovelady (3), Grayson Hearon (2) and Cason Mills (1).
Davenport hit two 3-pointers, while Lovelady and Davis hit one apiece.
Troup won the JV game 50-35.
Troup visits Elysian Fields on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The JV game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the varsity beginning at 7:45 p.m.