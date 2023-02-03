NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, led by 17 points from Tyson Berry and a double double from Cameron Kelley, defeated the Gilmer Buckeyes, 65-38, on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game.
The Bulldogs improve to 17-6 on the season and 7-1 in district.
Berry, who hit a 3-pointer, added nine assists and five steals. Kelley had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Others contributing to the Chapel Hill win were Jayvin Mayfield (10 points, 4 steals), Adrian Mumphrey (7 points, 3-pointer), Trevor Brooks (7 points), Dee Brisbon (5 points, 3-pointer) and Emery Crayton (5 points).
The Bulldogs travel to Henderson on Tuesday.
Canton 52, Brownsboro 49, 2OT
CANTON — In a wild District 16-4A basketball game, the Canton Eagles edged the Brownsboro Bears 52-49 in double overtime on Friday.
The two teams were tied 44-44 after regulation and 47-47 after the first extra session.
Hudson Childers led Brownsboro with 15 points while Jacob Hopson had 11. Others scoring for the Bears were Tanner Ballard (9), Aiden Green (5), Landon Hayter (3), Bryce Bardin (3) and Peyton Wood (3).
Wood, Childers, Hayter and Green all hit 3-pointers.
Garrett Walker led the Eagles with 22 points with Chantson Prox adding 14. Also scoring for Canton were Layne Etheridge (9), Jaden Pickerill (4), Rex Baldwin (2) and Kaden Smith (1).
Walker hit three 3-pointers with Prox and Etheridge adding one each.
Canton goes to 26-6 overall and 7-2 in district with Brownsboro dropping to 23-7 and 6-4.
Brownboro plays host to Cumberland Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Canton visiting Van.
Prince of Peace 53, All Saints 51
Three Trojans scored in double figures, but All Saints came up a bit short, 53-51, to Carrollton Prince of Prince on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
Bryce Patrick, Jordan Hoover and Mill Walters each scored 14 points for the Trojans. Patrick and Hoover each swished two 3-pointers.
The Eagles were led by Grayson Martha who scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers and 5 of 6 at the free throw line.
Others scoring for All Saints were Cullen Walker (4), Trey Newsome (3) and Paul Ceccoli (2).
Waskom 62, Troup 46
TROUP — The Waskom Wildcats edged the Troup Tigers 62-46 on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Waskom moves to 8-15 and 4-5, while Troup drops to 16-13 and 4-5.
Diego Smith led the Wildcats with 21 points, followed by Caden McDonald (17), Rodge Riley (6), Caden Edwards (6), Chris Shaw (5), Kelton Willams (4) and Tee Brightman (3).
Edwards connected on two 3-pointers with one each by Shaw, McDonald and Brightman.
Trae Davis led the Tigers with 10 points, followed by Carson Davenport (8), Bryce Wallum (8), Jarett Castillo (5), Colby Turner (4), Grayson Hearon (3), Ty Lovelady (2), Cason Mills (2), Chris Calley (2) and Payton Elliott (2).
Waskom won the JV game, 43-41.
Troup travels to New London to meet West Rusk on Tuesday with the JV set to begin at 5 p.m. The varsity has a 7:45 p.m. start.
Texas High 56, Longview 53
TEXARKANA — Damon Augustus scored 19 points, Alex Orr added 15 for the Tigers and Texas High used a big third quarter to earn a 56-53 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Kendall Mitchell had 21 points in the loss for Longview. Chris Wilder added 12 points and seven rebounds, Campbell Williams nine points and seven rebounds, Chris Head five points and three steals, Davis Justice two points and five rebounds, Kendric Brown two points and four assists and Jaylen Hawley-Lee two points.
The game was knotted at 24 apiece before Texas High outscored the Lobos 23-13 in the third quarter.
The Lobos fall to 23-5 overall and 7-4 in district. The Tigers improve to 2-9 in district.
Longview plays host to Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Texas High is scheduled to visit Tyler at 7 p.m. Tuesday.