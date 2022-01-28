KILGORE — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs built a 17-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 66-61 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Tyson Berry led Chapel Hill with 24 points, including three 3-pointers along with four assists and four steals.
Others contributing to the CH win were Illonzo McGregor (12 points, 2 3-pointers), Adrian Mumphrey (10 points), Jayvin Mayfield (9 point), Cameron Kelley (6 points), Demetrius Brisbon (4 points), Keviyan Huddleston (2 points) and Cameron Murphy (2 points).
C.J. Ingram scored 22 points and Jayden Sanders added 12 in the loss for Kilgore. Jake Thompson and Bobby King scored eight apiece, Thomas Hattaway and Javiora Easley added five apiece and Peyton Christian chipped in with a free throw.
Bishop Gorman 43, All Saints 41
Chris Green scored 12 points and Sid Cleofe added 10 as the Bishop Gorman Crusaders scored a 43-41 win over All Saints on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Cullen Walker led the Trojans with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Others scoring for Gorman were Anthony Todd (8), Ryan Richbourg (7) and Adam Favre (6).
Also scoring for All Saints were Bryce Patrick (9), MacLean Arnett (9), Drew Jackson (4) and Cameron Reid (1).
Jefferson 64, Troup 54
TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 19 points but Troup fell to Jefferson, 64-54, on Friday in District 16-3A.
Colby Turner had 14 points, Logan Womack 12 and Trevor Padia 9.
Troup led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime. Jefferson gained a 42-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chris Bowman and Jakardan Davidson each had 15 points for Jefferson (18-8, 8-1), and Kenneth Ross added 14.
Troup (17-11, 3-6) will play West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in New London.
DISTRICT 16-3A
DAINGERFIELD 51, SABINE 47: DAINGERFIELD - The Daingerfield Tigers led by four after one quarter and held on for a four-point win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.
Breydan Pobuda had 18 points and Colt Sparks added 11 for Sabine in the loss. The Cardinals will host New Diana on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
O. CITY 49, H. SPRINGS 44: HUGHES SPRINGS - Jeremy Kyle led the way for Ore City with 17 points as the Rebels held on for a 49-44 win over Hughes Springs.
Allen Nigreville added 10 points for the Rebels.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 79, HAWKINS 43: HAWKINS - Ryan Harris scored 19 points, D.J. Rockwell (13) and J'Koby Williams combined for 25 and the Beckville Bearcats moved to 21-3 overall and 5-0 in district play with a 79-43 win over Hawkins.
Dristun Pruitt had 11 points, Bryce Burns 10, Jeramy Torres seven, Marshall White six, Boston Conner five and Micah Staruska and Drew Dacus two apiece in the loss for Hawkins (10-13, 3-2).
LATE THURSDAY
ST. MARY'S 63, ATHENS 38: Taylor Darnell and Dominic Tucker combined for 26 points, and St. Mary's rolled past Athens Christian, 63-38 on Thursday.
Darnell had 16 points, two rebounds and three steals, and Tucker filled the state sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
Evan Hodge chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and two steals for the Knights. John Brogan had five points, Lawrence Scribner five points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, Brennan Billodeaux and Mark Del Zotto four points apiece, Jaylon Creer six points, Kyle McKerley two points and Aubin Rwabukamba two points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists.
CLARKSVILLE 58, MCLEOD 57: Clarksville rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Longhorns 23-11 on the way to a 58-57 win over McLeod.
Tyler Williams had 16 points, Mason Teer 13, Braden Parker 12, Brennan Penny eight, Parker Patrick seven and Jaxon Smith one in the loss for McLeod.