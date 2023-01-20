CARTHAGE — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 56-25 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game.
Chapel Hill moves to 14-6 on the season and 5-1 in district. Carthage falls to 1-6 and 1-5.
Dee Brison led Chapel Hill with 15 points with Adrian Mumphrey adding 10. Cameron Kelley had a near double double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Tyson Berry added five points, eight steals and nine assists.
Also scoring for Chapel Hill were Jayvin Mayfield (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Keviyan Huddleston (4), Emery Crayton (4) and Trevor Brooks (2).
Chapel Hill returns to play on Tuesday, hosting No. 17 Center. Carthage travels to Longview to meet Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 59, Dallas Covenant 40
BULLARD — Brook Hill used a 20-4 second quarter to race out to an early lead and scoring a 59-40 victory over Dallas Covenant on Friday in a TAPPS District 2-4A basketball game.
Jakub Dluzewski led Brook Hill with 19 points, followed by Beck Langemeier with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Guard were Colton Carson (6), Von Dawson (3), Osageo Aziegbe (3), Avery Ko (3), Braxton Durrett (2) and Ryder Williams (1). Carson had two treys.
Brook Hill (15-6, 5-0) will play host to Waco Vanguard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton 37, Mabank 34
MABANK — Chantson Prox scored 11 points to lead the Canton Eagles to a 37-34 win over Mabank on Friday in District 16-4A basketball game.
Also scoring for Canton (24-6, 4-2) were Garrett Walker (8), Layne Etheridge (6), Jaden Pickerill (6), Cason Bell (4) and Jaxon Rhyne (2).
Leading Mabank (7-13, 3-3) in scoring was Luke Carter with 13 points. Others scoring were Trace Donnell (9), Hagen Tijerina (7) and JJ Flores (5).
The Eagles return to play on Tuesday, hosting Athens. The Panthers are slated to travel to Tyler and meet Cumberland on Tuesday.
Longview 59, Hallsville 55, OT
HALLSVILLE — The Longview Lobos outscored Hallsville 10-6 in overtime to earn a 59-55 win on Friday in District 15-5 basketball game.
Davis Justice and Robert Blandburg had 13 points apiece for the Lobos, who trailed 33-30 at halftime and 43-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
Blandburg had a double-double with 11 rebounds. Kendall Mitchell finished with 10 points, Chris Wilder nine, Chris Head seven points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists, Kendric Brown five points and Campbell Williams two points.
Anthony McDermott had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Hallsville. Luke Cheatham added 17 for the Bobcats.
Longview (20-4, 4-3) returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Pine Tree. Hallsville (17-9, 4-3) is slated to visit Tyler on Tuesday.
Pine Tree 71, Texas High 39
LONGVIEW — At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Dealyn Evans led three Pirates into double figures with 20 points, and Pine Tree rolled to a 71-39 District 15-5A win over Texas High on Friday.
Evans added seven rebounds for the Pirates. Damien Kelly finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and adding five steals. Cameron Spencer chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Devin Washington had nine points, three rebounds and two steals.
Washington hit all three of his free throw attempts.
Pine Tree (10-12, 2-5) visits Longview on Tuesday. Texas High (3-11, 2-5) plays host to Marshall on Tuesday.
Jefferson 61, Troup 40
JEFFERSON — K.J. Ross scored 19 points, Luke Elder added 12 and Anthony Flenoury pulled double-double duty for the Bulldogs as Jefferson rolled to a 61-40 win over Troup on District 16-3A.
Flenoury finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jefferson, now 17-5 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Bulldogs led 16-4 after one quarter and 30-10 at halftime.
R.J. Garrett chipped in with eight points for Jefferson. C.J. Bowman had seven, Ashton Williams three and Keshawn Whitaker two.
Troup (16-10, 4-2) was led by Trae Davis with 13 points. Others scoring for the Tigers were Jarett Castillo (7), Bryce Wallum (7), Ty Lovelady (3), Carson Davenport (3), Cason Mills (3), Payton Elliott (2) and Chris Calley (2).
The Tigers hit five 3-pointers — one each by Davenport, Lovelady, Wallum, Mills and Davis.
Troup won the JV game 42-33.
The Tigers play host to Tatum on Tuesday. The JV game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the varsity is slated to start at 7:45 p.m.
Hawkins 80, Big Sandy 52
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks improve to 6-0 in District 21-2A with an 80-52 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday.
Sophomore Derrick Hollmen led the Hawks with 24 points, followed by Brayden Givens with 22 points. Senior Marshall White added 17 points.
Hawkins (17-6) is scheduled to visit Union Grove on Tuesday.
Big Sandy (6-10, 4-2) is slated host Ore City on Tuesday.