Tyson Berry had a triple double in leading the No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 97-29 win over the All Saints Trojans on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
Berry hit for 22 points, while adding 10 steals and 11 assists. He had two 3-pointers.
Cameron Kelley had a double double for the Bulldogs with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Other CH players in double figures Dee Bribon (19 points) and Keviyan Huddleson (14 points).
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jayvin Mayfield (7), Emery Crayton (7), Trevor Brooks (6) and Adrian Mumphrey (6).
Other key statistics were Mayfield (4 steals), Mumphrey (5 rebounds) and Huddleston (8).
Hitting 3-pointers were Brooks (2), Brisbon (1) and Crayton (1).
Mill Walters led the Trojans with 15 points. Other All Saints scorers were Sam Jordan (3), Jackson Hill (3), Cullen Walker (3), Drew Jackson (2), Andrew Dampf (2) and Caz Franks (1).
Jordan, Hill and Walters each hit 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs will host the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball in New Chapel Hill.
The Trojans are scheduled to visit Dallas Covenant at 7:30 p.m. Friday.