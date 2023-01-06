NEW CHAPEL HILL — Led by a balanced scoring attack the No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 66-32 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game at Bulldog Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs improve to 10-6 overall and 1-1 in district. Chapel Hill is scheduled to visit Gilmer on Tuesday.
Cameron Kelley led Chapel Hill with a double double — 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyson Berry (13 points) and Adrian Mumphrey (10 points) were also in double figures scoring. Berry added seven assists, four steals and two 3-pointers, with Mumphrey contributing five rebounds and two treys.
Others helping the CH cause were Jayvin Mayfield (9 points, 3 steals), Keviyan Huddleston (9 points, 8 rebounds), Emery Crayton (5 points, 1 3-pointer) and Dee Brisbon (3 points, 1 3-pointer).
Spring Hill (7-12, 1-2) is scheduled to host Gilmer on Friday, Jan. 13.