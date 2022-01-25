NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jayvin Mayfield scored 17 points to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 69-41 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Mayfield hit one 3-pointer.
Cameron Kelley was also in double figures with 10 points, while Tyson Berry hit for eight points along with dishing out six assists and swiping five steals.
Others scoring for the Bulldogs were: Keviyan Huddleston (9), Demetrius Brisbon (7), Adrian Mumphrey (6), Illonzo McGregor (5), Emery Crayton (5 points, 1 3-pointer) and Cameron Murphy (2).
The Bulldogs (13-8, 5-2) are scheduled to visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday.
Canton 41 Wills Point 31
WILLS POINT — Chantson Prox hit for 15 points to help Canton stay unbeaten in District 14-4A with a 41-31 victory over the Wills Point Tigers on Tuesday.
The Eagles go to 22-8 overall and 4-0 in district, while the Tigers fall to 11-14 and 0-4.
Also scoring for Canton were Ja'Braylon Pickens (9), Kam Shaw (5), Layne Etheridge (5), Rex Baldwin (4) and Trey Grier (3).
Blake Marical and Jaylen Asher led Wills Point with eight points apiece, followed by Tyler Dryman (6), Marc Battle (5), Hunter Smith (2) and Kody Alexander (2).
Canton is scheduled to visit Mabank on Friday while WP travels to Van.
Tatum 72, Troup 41
TATUM — Trae Davis scored 14 points for Troup in the Tigers' 72-41 loss to Tatum in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Tigers (17-10, 3-5) were Trevor Padia (11), Logan Womack (8), Bracey Cover (3), Jarett Castillo (3) and Payton Elliott (2).
Davis and Womack each hit two 3-pointers, while Castillo and Cover connected on one each.
No. 6 Tatum (19-5, 8-0) was led by Jaden Boyd with 28 points.
Also scoring for the Eagles were: Kendric Malone (16), Aiden Anthony (9), Drake Walton (7), Kendall Williams (4), Ty Bridges (4) and Jordan Chambers (4).
Boyd hit two 3-pointers with one each from Anthony and Walton.
Tatum won the JV game, 56-17.
Troup is scheduled to visit host Jefferson on Friday with JV starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. Tatum is slated to host Harleton.