HENDERSON — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Henderson Lions, 72-10, on Tuesday as Bulldogs Coach Akimba Johnson recorded his 100th career win.
The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in District 17-4A. The Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-10.
Cameron Kelley led Chapel Hill with a double double — 12 points and 16 rebounds.
Other Bulldog contributors were Tyson Berry (18 points, 10 steals, 6 assists, 3 3-pointers), Adrian Mumphrey (14 points, 8 rebounds), Dee Brisbon (10 points, 1 3-pointer), Trevor Brooks (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Emery Crayton (6 points) and Jermey Ansel (3 points).
Chapel Hill visits Kilgore at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Henderson plays host to Spring Hill on Friday.
Whitehouse 53, Hallsville 52
HALLSVILLE — Bryson Hawkins hit two big 3-pointers to tied the game and Decarlton Wilson sank a free throw with one second left to lift Whitehouse to a 53-52 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday in a District 15-5A basketball game.
The Wildcats improve to 15-15 overall and 5-7 in district. Hallsville falls to 19-12 and 6-6.
In the first half, Colton McMahon was huge for the Wildcats, controlling the boards and hitting eight his 11 points.
Hitting in double figures for Whitehouse were Hawkins (13) and Keller Smith (12).
Others scoring for the Wildcats were Layne Hooker (8), Iven Lacy (4), Isaac Lacy (4) and Wilson (1).
Luke Cheatham led Hallsville with 16 points and Jace Johnston added 13 points.
Whitehouse visits Pine Tree on Friday before concluding the regular at home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, against Marshall.
Hallsville plays host to Texas High on Friday. The Bobcats visit Longview on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Pine Tree 51, Marshall 44
LONGVIEW — At the Pirate Center, Cameron Spencer recorded a double-double, Dealyn Evans just missed doing the same and the Pine Tree Pirates picked up a 51-44 District 15-5A win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Spencer finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Evans added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates. Amare Gary chipped in with seven points and five assists.
The Pirates will host Whitehouse on Friday.
Brownsboro 53, Cumberland 42
BROWNSBORO — Jacob Hopson scored 22 points and Bryce Bardin added 10 points as the Brownsboro Bears defeated the Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday ina District 16-4A basketball.
Brownsboro improves to 24-7 overall and 7-4 in district. The Knights fell to 3-15 and 0-10.
Others scoring for the Bears were Aiden Green (6), Hudson Childers (5), Keaton Delaney (4), Tanner Ballard (3), Landon Hayter (2) and Micah Strickland (1).
Bardin and Green each hit 3-pointers.
Jeremiah Whitmore led the Knights wiht 18 points, while Isaiah Harden added 13. Others scoring for Cumberland were Owen Shockey (5), Cedrick Grandberry (4) and CJ Shaw (2). Harden hit a 3-pointer.
Brownsboro's freshmen scored a 35-34 win over the Cumberland JV.
The Bears play host to Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Knights are scheduled to visit Van on Friday.
Canton 47, Van 33
VAN — Chantson Prox hit for 18 points and Garrett Walker added 15 points as the Canton Eagles defeated the Van Vandals 47-33 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.4
Canton improved to 28-6 and 9-2. Van fell to 8-17 and 2-9.
Jaden Pickerill added eight points for the Eagles, while Jaxon Rhyne chipped in six points.
The Vandals are scheduled to play host to Cumberland at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Eagles are slated to visit Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Rusk 56, Troup 40
NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders score a 56-40 win over Troup on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
West Rusk improves to 14-9 overall and 6-4 in district. The Tigers fell to 16-14 and 4-6.
Trae Davis led the Tigers with 16 points, followed by Carson Davenport (13). Others scoring for Troup were Colby Turner (4), Payton Elliott (3), Bryce Wallum (2) and Jarett Castillo (2).
Davenport hit three 3-pointers with Davis adding two treys. Elliott added one 3-pointer.
Jimmie Harper led WR with 21 points, followed by Gerimian Smith (16), Tate Winings (12) and Jackson Farquhar 7.
Winings had two 3-pointers with one each from Harper and Smith.
Troup won the JV game, 32-31.
Troup travels to Arp on Friday. The JV game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity is slated to start at 7:45 p.m.