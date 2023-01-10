GILMER — Adrian Mumphrey and Tyson Berry each had double doubles to lift the Chapel Hill Bulldos to a 79-38 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes in a 17-4A basketball game.
Mumphrey had 18 points and 11 rebounds. He had one 3-pointer. Berry hit for 17 points and added 10 assists. He had five steals and two 3-pointers.
Dee Brisbon and Cameron Kelley each had 10 points. Kelly added six boards with Brisbon hitting a trey.
Other contributors for Chapel Hill were Trevor Brooks (8 points), Jayvin Mayfield (7 points, 3 steals, 1 3-pointer), Keviyan Huddleston (6 points), Emery Crayton (3 points, 1 3-pointer.
Chapel Hill is slated to host the Henderson on Friday with the first game scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Canton 49, Brownsboro 32
BROWNSBORO — Garrett Walker had 23 points and Chantson Prox added 13 as the Canton Eagles defeated the Brownsboro Bears, 49-32, on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball ame.
Canton improved to 23-5 overall and 2-1 in district with Brownsboro falling to 18-5 and 2-2.
Cason Bell added five for the Eagles with four points each from Layne Etheridge and Jaxon Rhyne.
Walker had three 3-pointers with one each from Bell and Prox.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears with 11 points, followed by Bryce Bardin (6), Hudson Childers (6), Keaton Delaney (5) and Jacob Hopson (4).
Delaney and Childers connected on one 3-pointer apiece.
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Cumberland Academy on Friday in Tyler. Canton is slated to host Van on Friday.
North Forney 66, Tyler Legacy 49
The North Forney Falcons scored a 66-49 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A boys basketball game at the TLHS Varsity Gymasium.
The Red Raiders fall to 4-18 overall and 0-4 in district, while the Falcons improve to 18-6 and 2-1.
Tyler Legacy is scheduled to visit Rockwall at 7 p.m. Friday, while North Forney plays host to Rockwall-Heath.
All Saints 66, Dallas Christian 49
Mill Walters, Cullen Walker and Jordan Hoover each hit in double figures to lead All Saints to a 66-49 win over Dallas Christian on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 boys basketball at Brookshire Gym.
Walters led All Saints with 21 points. He also had a 3-pointer. Cullen Walker was next with 19 points. He also hit 7 of 9 free throw attempts. Jordan Hoover had two 3-pointers with 18 points.
Other Trojans adding points were Bryce Patrick (4), Trey Newsome (2) and Paul Ceccoli (2).
Cason Walker led the Chargers with 15 points.
All Saints goes to 10-10 on the season and 2-0 in district. The Chargers fall to 2-13 and 1-1.
The Trojans are scheduled to visit Brook Hill on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 64, East Texas Chargers 43
Jackson Tomlin poured in 25 points as Tyler HEAT took down the East Texas Chargers.
Aiden Shelton had 10 points. Other scorers for Tyler HEAT were Cale Starr 8; Waker Hartman 6; Cade Morgan 5; Elijah Grimes 4; Coen Starr 3; Kedren Penney 2; and Joseph Perry 1.
Longview 65, Texas High 49
LONGVIEW — Longview experienced its second setback of the young District 15-5A season on Friday, but it bounced back and earned an important 65-49 home league win against Texas High at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The Lobos improved their season record to 18-3 and district record to 2-2, and will travel to play state-ranked Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while the Tigers dropped their respective marks to 3-10 and 1-3.
Robert Blandburg had a game-high 21 points with 14 rebounds.