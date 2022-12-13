NEW CHAPEL HILL — Adrian Mumphrey, Keviyan Huddleston and Cameron Kelley combined for 43 points to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 63-45 win over the Rusk Eagles on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game at Bulldog Gym.
Mumphrey led the way with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Huddleston and Kelley added 14 points apiece.
Jayvin Mayfield scored nine points for the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer. Dee Brisbon also contributed nine points with Kendall Allen pitching in two points.
Chapel Hill (2-2) will now compte in the Bryan Mewbourn Tournament, beginning on Thursday at Martin's Mill High School.
Brownsboro 67, Cedar Hill Leadership 41
BROWNSBORO — Three Bears hit in double figures as Brownsboro defeated Trinity Leadership Academy of Cedar Hill, 67-41, on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears with 27 points, while Jacob Hopson and Bryce Bardin added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Brownsboro (14-2) were Hudson Childers (6), Aiden Green (5), Peyton Wood (4) and Landon Hayter (2).
Baker and Childers hit two 3-pointers each with Green adding one trey
Carel McGee and Jackson Morrison led the Tigers (0-9) with eight points apiece. Others scoring for TLA were Austin Lockwood (6), Kayden Gray (6), Nicholas Hardeman (4), Armon Sims (4), C. Leggins (3) and Collin Thomas (2)
TLA won the JV (44-42 in overtime) and freshmen (34-29) games.
Brownsboro opens District 16-4A play at Lindale on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Tipoff for the varsity game is slated for 7:30 p.m.
3A Edgewood 64 Commerce 31
District opener
Score by quarter
Edgewood 19-10-20-15
Commerce 5-4-9-13
Scores Edgewood
Kassidy Paul 15
Anna Nicholson 10
Ella Tyner 10
Brooklyn McPherson 7
Blair McPherson 7
Brille Ditto 6
Tristan Smith 5
Ansley Cassell 2
Brooke Elliott 2
Commerce
Harris 8
Crow 5
Ortega 4
Anderson 4
Sorrell 3
Reynolds 3
Edgewood 10-5 1-0 District
Next Liberty Eylau