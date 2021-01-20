Canton 34, Mabank 23
CANTON — The Canton Eagles moved to 5-0 in District 14-4A with a 34-23 victory over Mabank on Tuesday.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led Canton (10-5) with 14 points. He was followed by Braden Hawkins (9), Nick Fenner (5), Layne Etheridge (3), Chantson Prox (2) and Ashton Gute (1).
Caden Smith led the Panthers (8-8, 2-3) with seven points. He was followed by Landry Johnson (5), Jaydon Reeder (4), Josh German (3) and Nathan Mulder (2).
Canton is scheduled to visit Athens on Tuesday.
West Rusk 71, Arp 65
ARP — Torami Dixon scored 23 points and grabbed 25 rebounds to lead the West Rusk Raiders to a 71-65 overtime win against Arp.
West Rusk trailed by 13 (30-17) at the half before rallying to force overtime and outscoring the Tigers 8-2 in the extra frame.
Geremiah Smith had 13 points, Carson Martin 12, Jimmie Harper nine, Jaxon Farqhuar seven, Andon Mata five and Omarion Anthony two. Farqhuar added nine rebounds and five assists, and Martin came up with six steals.
No. 11 Mount Pleasant 50, Longview 49
LONGVIEW — Longview's showdown with undefeated and state-ranked Mount Pleasant came down to the last second.
But when the buzzer sounded, it was the Tigers that let out a sign of relief.
After a back-and-forth and scrappy affair, No. 11 Mount Pleasant escaped Lobo Coliseum with its undefeated record intact, holding on for a 50-49 win over Longview in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who won the first meeting, 63-50, move to 18-0 overall and grow their lead atop the district leader board at 7-0. Longview, which snaps a four-game win streak, drops to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in 15-5A action.
Big moments highlighted the four-quarter battle, which featured six ties and 10 lead changes — the final coming with 14 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Mount Pleasant's Payton Chism.
Longview, which was off at the free-throw line with a 11-of-24 clip, still had its chances from there but a missed free throw and a desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.
Chism finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, who went 13-of-23 from the stripe in a physical and chippy game. The Tigers had five players finish with at least four points, including eight from Will Hills, who added 11 rebounds to his night. Zaveion Chism-Okoh followed with six points and four rebounds.
Jalen Hale led Longview with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tyree Hale followed with six points, five rebounds and four assists. Marco Washington, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Caed Liebengood finished with five points.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday and hosts Marshall on Saturday. Mount Pleasant is off on Friday.
LaPoynor 63, Kerens 48
KERENS — Garrett Nuckolls scored 20 points as LaPoynor defeated Kerens on Tuesday.
Nuckolls also had nine rebounds, four blocks, four steals and four assists.
DiJuan Whitehead had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
In the Flyers’ previous game — a 90-21 win over Cross Roads — Whitehead had 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Cooper Gracey had 20 points, 16 rrebounds, two blocks and four steals, and Nuckolls had 13 points, eight assists and nine rebounds.
Whitehead is averaging 16.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for LaPoynor (15-4, 2-1). Nuckolls is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks.