Lions take two
ROYSE CITY — The Tyler Lions captured two wins on Thursday in the Royse City Basketball Tournament.
The Lions (4-3) defeated Greenville (60-58) and host Royse City (62-51).
Tyler is scheduled to play Terrell at noon Friday at the practice gym. Hallsville will play Dallas Bryan Adams at 6 p.m. Friday in the practice gym.
Main gym games include: North Forney vs. Dallas Bryan Adams, 10:30 a.m.; Royse City vs. Greenville, noon; Hallsville vs. Nevada Community, 1:30 p.m.; and North Forney vs. Nevada Community, 6 p.m.