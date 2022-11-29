BROWNSBORO — Jacob Hopson and Gekyle Baker combined for 24 points to help Brownsboro stay unbeaten with a 56-37 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Hopson led with 13 points, followed by Baker with 11 as the Bears go to 5-0 on the season. The Bison fall to 1-3.
Brownsboro broke out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead and led 32-15 at halftime.
Others scoring for the Bears were Aiden Green (9), Bryce Bardin (9), Tanner Ballard (6), Landon Hayter (6) and Peyton Wood (2).
Green, Hopson and Bardin each a trey.
Anthony Brooks led Buffalo with 15 points, followed by Craig Shannon (9) and Kancen Brantley (7).
Brownsboro won the JV game, 32-25.
The Bears will play Tyler HEAT at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Saline Tournament.