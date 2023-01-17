BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro took a break from District 16-4A play and scored a 49-35 win over the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday at the Bears' gymnasium.
Hudson Childers led Brownsboro (20-5) with 10 points. He was followed by Jacob Hopson (7), Bryce Bardin (7), Gekyle Baker (7), Keaton Delaney (6), Aiden Green (6), Peyton Wood (4) and Tanner Ballard (2).
Childers had two 3-pointers with Delaney, Bardin and Baker hitting one apiece.
Jackson Tomlin led the HEAT with 14 points, followed by Elijah Grimes (10), Cale Starr (5), Coen Starr (5) and Aiden Shleton (2).
Tomlin hit two 3-pointers as the HEAT goes to 17-9.
Brownsboro returns to district play on Friday, traveling to Van for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Chapel Hill 52, Kilgore 29
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, ranked No. 18 in Class 4A, defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs, 52-29, on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game.
Cameron Kelley had a double double for Chapel Hill, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds. Jayvin Mayfield (12 points) and Dee Brisbon (10 points, 2 3-pointers) were both in double figures. Mayfield had three steals.
Other contributors for Chapel Hill were Tyson Berry (7 points, 4 steals, 6 assists), Adrian Mumphrey (5 points), Jermey Ansel (3 points) and Trevor Brooks (2).
Chapel Hill, 4-1 in district, is scheduled to visit Carthage on Friday.
Troup 70, Arp 39
TROUP — Colby Turner hit for 22 points to lead the Troup Tigers to a 70-39 win over the Arp Tigers on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup improved to 16-9 overall and 4-1 in district.
Othrs scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (13), Jarrett Castillo (10), Carson Davenport (8), Grayson Hearon (7), Cason Mills (5), Bryce Wallum (3) and Payton Elliott (2).
Davenport hit two 3-pointers with Mills and Hearon connecting on one apiece.
Arp Tigers (1-17, 0-5) was led by Landon Smith with 11 points. He was followed by DK Pierce (8), Chris Ward (8), Wyatt Ladd (4), Zane Bork (3), Ty Bardsley (3) and Dewayne Wade (2).
Hitting 3-pointers for Arp were Pierce (2), Smith (2), Ward (2), Bardsley (1) and Bork (1).
Troup won the freshmen game over Grace Community (56-31) and the JV game over Arp (44-28).
Troup is scheduled to visit Jefferson on Friday. The JV game is slated for 5 p.m. with the varsity starting at 7:45 p.m. Arp is slated to host Elysian Fields at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins 43, Ore City 25
ORE CITY — The Hawkins Hawks notched a 43-25 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday in a District 21-2A.
Marshall White paced Hawkins (16-6, 5-0) with 15 points. Derek Hollman added 10 points and 14 rebounds, Brayden Givens six points, Larry Moungle four points and five steals, Boston Conner four points, five steals, five assists and six rebounds and Dawsun Pruitt and JC Murray two points apiece.
Blake Coppedge had 12 points and Jordan Escamilla 10 points in the loss for Ore City.