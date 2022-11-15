PATTONVILLE — Gekyle Baker hit a game-high 20 points and Jacob Hopson and Bryce Bardin were also in double figures as the Brownsboro Bears opened their basketball season with a 66-43 win over the Prairiland Patriots on Monday.
Brownsboro led 10-8 after the first quarter and added to the lead with a 21-9 outburst in the second quarter for a 31-17 halftime advantage.
Hopson pitched in 14 points with Bardin adding 10. Also scoring for the Bears were: Aiden Green (7), Hudson Childers (5), Tanner Ballard (4), Landon Hayter (3), Peyton Wood (2) and Keaton Delaney (1).
Baker had three 3-pointers with Bardin adding two. Hitting one trey each were Childers, Hopson and Hayter.
Jameson Flatt led the Pratriots (0-1) with 12 points, while Tyler Maull added 11. Also scoring for Prairiland were Ty Hostetler (8), Rylan Berry (6), Kardadrion Coulter (5) and Braeden Yetz (1).
Flatt had three 3-points and Hostetler added two.
Brownsboro won the JV game (49-33), while the Patriots won the freshmen game (47-43).
The Bears are scheduled to host White Oak at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Prairiland is slated to host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.