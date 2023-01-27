McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian.
Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3.
It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the squad falls to 27-8 overall and 6-1.
Beck Langemeier led the Guard with 29 points, while Jakub Dluzewski added 14 points. Also, scoring Braxton Durrett (7), Colton Carson (5), Von Dawson (4) and Noah Langemeier (2).
Beck Langemeier connected on seven 3-pointers.
Bobby McWard scored 33 points to lead the Mustangs. He had six 3-pointers. Others scoring for McKinney Christian were John Clark (11) and Noah Wheeler (5). Clark and Wheeler each hit a trey.
Whitehouse 49, Texas High 42
WHITEHOUSE — Keller Smith hit for 18 points and Bryson Hawkins added 10 as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Texas High Tigers 49-42 on Friday in a District 15-5A basketball game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The Wildcats are 14-13 overall and 4-5 in district. The Tigers are 2-14 and 1-8.
Others scoring for Whitehouse were Dylan Acker (8), Layne Hooker (5), Iven Lacy (4), Isaac Lacy (2), Braylen Jackson (1) and Colton McMahon (1).
Damon Augustus led the Tigers with 21 points. Others scoring for the Texarkana school were Alex Orr (10), CJ Brown (5), David Potter (4) and Tyris Crowell (2).
Texas High visits Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with Whitehouse playing at Longview (tipoff is 7:30 p.m.).
New Summerfield 49, Mount Enterprise 36
NEW SUMMERFIELD — The New Summerfield Hornets scored a 49-36 victory over the Mount Enterprise Wildcats on Friday in a District 22-2A game.
New Summerfield improves to 21-5 overall and 7-1 in district.
Athens 78, Cumberland 46
ATHENS — The Athens Hornets scored a 78-46 win over the Cumberland Knights on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Jeremiah Whitmore led the Knights with 17 points, followed by Cedrick Grandberry with 11 points. Also scoring for Cumberland were Isaiah Harden (6), Owen Shockey (5), Ronnie Jones (3), Josiah Jordan (2) and Matthew Campbell (2).
Cumberland returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Canton in Tyler. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Athens visits Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 53, Mabank 40
MABANK — Brownsboro outscored Mabank 22-8 in the second quarter to spark a rally as the Bears won 53-40 on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Landon Hayter led the Bears (23-5, 6-2) with 17 points, followed by Jacob Hopson and Hudson Childers with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Aiden Green (4), Tanner Ballard (4) and Bryce Bardin (2).
Hayter connected on five 3-pointers with Childers hitting two treys.
JJ Flores led the Panthers (8-14, 4-4) with 12 points, followed by Trace Donnell (8), Hagen Tijerina (8), Kiunn Jackson (8) and Luke Carter (4).
Donnell hit two 3-pointers and Flores added one.
Mabank won the JV game (58-53) with the Bears taking the freshmen contest (37-22).
The Bears return to play on Tuesday, hosting Henderson County rival Athens. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Mabank is slated to visit Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.