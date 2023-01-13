BULLARD — Brook Hill used a 16-2 outburst in the second quarter to take control in a 56-21 win over All Saints on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 boys basketball game at Herrington Gym.
Beck Langemeier led the Guard (13-6, 3-0) with 29 points, including three 3-pointers.
Others scoring for Brook Hill were Jakub Dluzewski (14), Noah Langemeier (4), Ryder Williams (3), Braxton Durrett (2), Osageo Aziegbe (2) and Avery Ko (2). Williams also had a trey.
All Saints (10-11, 2-1) was led by Mill Walters with eight points. Also scoring for the Trojans were Cullen Walker (6), Bryce Patrick (4) and Jordan Hoover (3). Patrick had a 3-pointer.
Brook Hill travels to Mesquite on Tuesday to meet Dallas Christian in a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Trojans are scheduled to host Waco Vanguard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
Chapel Hill 101, Henderson 16
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cameron Kelley had 23 points and 22 rebounds to help pace the No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 101-16 victory over the Henderson Lions on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game at Bulldog Gymnasium.
Chapel Hill goes to 12-6 on the season and 3-1 in district. The Lions fall to 6-18 and 0-4.
Other contributors to the Bulldogs' win were Dee Brisbon (18 points, 2 3-pointers), Trevor Brooks (17 points, 3 3-pointers), Jayvin Mayfield (15 points, 5 steals, 1 3-pointer), Adrian Mumphrey (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Emery Clayton (8 points, 1 3-pointer), Tyson Berry (7 points, 7 steals, 15 assists, 2 3-pointers) and Keviyan Huddleston (4 points).
Chapel Hill travels to Carthage on Tuesday. Henderson is scheduled to travel to Longview to meet Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant 52, Longview 40
MOUNT PLEASANT — Payton Chism scored 25 points, and No. 8 ranked Mount Pleasant used a big second quarter to take control in a 52-40 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Mount Pleasant led 15-10 after one quarter, but outscored the Lobos 18-5 in the second frame to build a 33-15 halftime cushion.
Kendall Mitchell finished with 13 points and five steals in the loss for Longview. Kendric Brown and Chris Head had seven points apiece, Davis Justice and Robert Blandburg five each and Campbell Williams three points and six rebounds. Head also came away with three steals.
The Tigers improve to 24-0 and 5-0 in District 15-5A, while Longview falls to 18-4 and 2-3.
Longview plays host to Tyler on Tuesday with MP hosting Marshall.