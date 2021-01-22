Cullen Walker hit for 27 points to help power the All Saints Trojans to a 56-52 win over rival Bishop Gorman on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gymnasium on the All Saints campus.
The game was tight throughout with the Trojans taking a 22-20 halftime lead.
Cameron Reid was also in double figures for the Trojans with 11 points.
Sid Cleofe, Gorman's 5-9 junior guard, led all scorers with 28 points, including three 3-pointers.
Others scoring for All Saints were Paul Ceccoli (9, 3 3-pointers), Nick Davis (5), Dawson Thames (3) and Patrick Hallmark (1).
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Brett Petrakian (10), Chris Green (9), Dozie Ifeadi (3) and DJ Jones (2).
Gorman (9-9, 3-3) is scheduled to host Dallas Covenant at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while All Saints (7-11, 1-5) is scheduled to visit Dallas Shelton at 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy 51, Rockwall 47
ROCKWALL — Nate Noland scored 17 points to lead the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders to a 51-47 road win over Rockwall on Friday.
Jaylon Spencer scored 13 points, and Matt Wade added 11 points. Legacy rallied from a 15-10 first quarter deficit. The teams were tied 36-36 entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Will Mitchell gave the Red Raiders a 43-42 lead. Buckets by Spencer and Austin McCoo pushed the Legacy lead to 47-42 with three minutes on the clock. With a little more than a minute on the scoreboard, the Yellowjackets' Logan Hutton drained a 3-pointer to pull his team within 47-45.
With under a minute to go, Spencer hit a basket for a 49-45 advantage. After Hutton free throws, the 'Jackets were forced to foul. Noland swished both free throws for the final score of 51-47.
Legacy (14-3, 4-2), after playing host to Mesquite at 3 p.m. Saturday, will play host to Mesquite Horn at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rockwall (11-9, 4-2) is scheduled to visit Dallas Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Legacy avenged a 48-44 loss to Rockwall on Dec. 22 in Tyler.
Huntsville 106, Tyler 76
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville senior wing Jadarian White scored a career-high 39 points to help lead the Hornets to a 106-75 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A basketball game.
White also plays defensive back for the Hornets' football team.
Five Lions scored in double figures — Ashad Walker (15 points), Malik Ray (14), Jerome Jones (13), Montrell Wade (12) and Ta'Corey Gilliam (10).
Others scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (5), Christopher Clark (3), Xavier Tatum (2), Darrell Warren (1) and Shakavon Brooks (1).
The Lions hit 23 of 34 free throw attempts, while the Hornets connected on 17 of 21.
Tyler won the subvarsity games — 57-47 in the JV contest and 56-26 in the freshmen match.
In other district games, Nacogdoches 37, Whitehouse 30; and Jacksonville 62, Lufkin 56.
Huntsville leads District 16-5A with a 4-0 record, followed by Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches and Lufkin at 2-2.
Tyler (6-9, 0-4) is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday to complete the first round of district and a three-game road trip by the Lions. Tyler starts the second round of district by hosting Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Huntsville is scheduled to visit Lufkin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 20 Chapel Hill 60, Cumberland 54
Ahstin Watkins hit for 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 20 Chapel Hill down Cumberland Academy 60-54 on Friday in a 16-4A basketball game the Knights' gym in Tyler.
The Bulldogs improve to 14-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in district with a 7-0 mark.
Mical Robinson had a double-double for the Knights with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Others contributing to Cumberland were Ethan Montgomery (16 points) and Jaylon Gray (8 points, 14 rebounds).
Jared Jones had a double-double for Chapel Hill with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin Huddleston had 16 rebounds, along four points and two blocks.
Watkins also added four steals while hitting two 3-pointers. other CH contributors were Tyson Berry (9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals), Jarell Hunter (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Illonzo McGregor (6 points, 3 steals) and Amorrian Ford (5 points, 1 3-pointer).
Chapel Hill is scheduled to play host to Kilgore at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cumberland is slated to play at Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 68, Big Sandy 35
HAWKINS — Hawkins exploded for 30 points in the second quarter en route to a 68-35 win over Big Sandy on Friday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Zach Conde led the Hawks (7-8, 3-2) with 19 points. Paeton Smith, Drew Dacus and Bryce Burns each scored nine points for Hawkins. Rounding out the scoring were Dristun Pruitt (8), Jeramy Torres (7), Micah Staruska (4), Marshall White (2) and Ryder Shelton (1).
Conde and Smith each hit three 3-pointers with Pruitt adding two.
Jake Johnson led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by Sean Gregory (9), Braiden Smeltzer (5), Adrian Petty (5) and Nolan Harris (3).
Gregory and Johnson each hit three 3-pointers with Smeltzer and Harris adding one apiece.
Hawkins is scheduled to meet Carlisle at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Price. Big Sandy (1-15, 0-4) is slated to visit Overton at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Dallas Christian 41, Brook Hill 38
MESQUITE — Brook Hill's rally came up just short as the Guard fell to Dallas Christian on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game.
TyJuan Cannon led the Guard (15-2, 2-1) with 13 points with Grayson Murry adding 10. Also scoring for BH were Noah Langemeier (5), Joseph Johnson (4), Chandler Fletcher (3) and Preston Hardee (3).
Cannon had three 3-pointers with Hardee and Murry adding one apiece.
Brook Hill is scheduled to play host to Tyler Grace Community at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard.