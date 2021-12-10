Cullen Walker had a double-double as the All Saints Trojans scored a 68-54 win over Lucas Christian on Friday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Trojans were Cameron Reid (13), Bryce Patrick (10), Mill Walters (10), Paul Ceccoli (8) and Drew Jackson (3).
Reid added nine boards.
The Warriors were led by Jameson Gibbons (14), Joey Heydrick (13) and Jacob Nolasco (11).
The Trojans (6-7) plays host to Winona on Monday with varsity action scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.