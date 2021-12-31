Cullen Walker hit a career-high 34 points while adding 17 rebounds to power All Saints to a 59-54 win over crosstown rival Grace Community on Friday in a basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
It was the fourth game of the week for the Trojans, who also took part in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. It was Walker's fourth double-double of the week — 22 points and 12 rebounds vs. Arp, 21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Tyler HEAT, and 17 points and 11 rebounds vs. Cumberland Academy.
Walker hit 20 points in the first half, staking the Trojans to a 29-23 advantage.
Grace battled back and took the lead after the third 46-45. All Saints outscored the Cougars, 14-8, in the final period for the five-point win.