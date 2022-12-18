LAS VEGAS — Ben Gulbranson threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as No. 14 Oregon State defeated Florida 30-3 Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Beavers (10-3) reached double-digits in victories for just the third time in school history.
Florida (6-7) avoided being shut out for the first time since 1988 as Adam Mihalek kicked a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining. That extended the Gators’ Football Bowl Subdivision record of scoring in 436 consecutive games.
Florida quarterback Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State who was making his first collegiate start after Anthony Richardson opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards.
However, Florida’s rushing attack was limited to 39 yards on 33 attempts.
Gulbranson was 12-of-19 passing for 165 yards. Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 107 yards on 21 carries.
After leading 10-0 at the half, the Beavers pulled away with two touchdowns in a span of 1:36 early in the third quarter.
Oregon State took the second-half kickoff and went 64 yards on 10 plays, with Gulbranson throwing a 15-yard scoring strike to Silas Bolden on a slant pattern into the end zone. The drive was kept alive by Jack Colletto’s 11-yard run on a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from OSU’s own 44-yard line.
The Gators went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Jeremy Crawshaw’s punt was blocked by Jack Colletto, the Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player.
Skyler Thomas picked up the ball and returned it seven yards to Florida’s 7-yard line.
On third-and-goal from the 7, Gulbranson scored on a quarterback draw to make it 23-0.
Oregon State’s Jam Griffin added a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth.
The Beavers put together an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive on their second possession of the game. Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey scored on an 8-yard run on an end around with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
OSU’s Everett Hayes kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-0.
Lending Tree Bowl
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
MOBILE, Ala. — Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. set an NCAA FBS bowl game record with 329 yards rushing on Saturday while leading the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.
Gore's performance marked the highest single-game rushing output for an FBS player this season, and he also set single-game rushing record for the Southern Miss program.
Gore carried 21 times to achieve the mark as he averaged 15.7 yards per attempt. He scored two TDs. The dynamic junior also completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown while operating at quarterback.
The son of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore had already etched his name in Southern Miss lore by surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground during the regular season and helping the Golden Eagles return to their first bowl game since 2019. But Saturday's performance marked a legendary effort that will take his fame to new heights.
LA Bowl
Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jordan Mims rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Haener threw for two touchdowns in Fresno State’s 29-6 domination of Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.
It put a glamorous finishing touch on the season for Fresno State (10-4), which won its final nine games.
Mims needed just 18 carries to amass his rushing total, compiling all except 12 yards of Fresno State’s rushing total.
Haener completed 24 of 36 passes for 280 yards.
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was 22-for-32 for 137 yards and an interception. The Cougars were limited to 45 rushing yards.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 1994, and the Bulldogs, who were coming off a Mountain West Conference championship, were much more in tune.
The Cougars (7-6) ended their first full season under coach Jake Dickert with back-to-back losses following a three-game winning streak.
Washington State didn’t score until Nakia Watson’s 1-yard run with 3:40 left in the third quarter. A two-point conversion play failed, leaving the score at 16-6.
Fresno State answered in the ensuing possession, going 75 yards in six plays to score on Haener’s 11-yard pass play to Nikko Remigio.
Mims tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Remigio ended up with a team-high 84 receiving yards.
Fresno State led 16-0 at halftime and the statistics might have suggested a larger lead.
In the first half, the Bulldogs outgained Washington State 289-59 and held a 17-5 edge in first downs.
Fresno State scored on the game’s first possession when Haener threw 22 yards to Zane Pope to complete a 75-yard march that took slightly more than three minutes.
After Washington failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 from its own 23-yard line, the Bulldogs stretched the lead in the second quarter. Mims ran 3 yards for a touchdown.
Less than two minutes later, Leonard Payne Jr. sacked Ward for a safety.
Fenway Bowl
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
BOSTON — Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards and Jawhar Jordan added 115 yards on the ground with two long touchdown runs to help Louisville to a 24-7 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday in the Fenway Bowl.
Brock Domann started at quarterback in place of Malik Cunningham (opt out) and completed 10 of 18 passes for 92 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Cardinals. Marshon Ford caught a touchdown pass and Louisville recorded seven sacks while claiming the Keg of Nails trophy in the first battle since 2013 between schools, located roughly 100 miles apart.
Yasir Abdullah and YaYa Diaby each had 1.5 sacks as the Cardinals outgained the Bearcats in yards 419-138.
Cincinnati’s Evan Prater was 7-of-15 passing for 83 yards and one touchdown while starting in place of Ben Bryant (foot). Wyatt Fischer caught a touchdown pass for the Bearcats.
Despite the loss, Cincinnati leads the series 30-23-1.
Both teams played under interim coaches — Deion Branch for Louisville and Kerry Coombs for Cincinnati. Coombs filled in for Luke Fickell, who departed for Wisconsin. Branch served due to Scott Satterfield leaving for the Bearcats’ job.
Jeff Brohm, recently of Purdue, has returned to his alma mater as Louisville’s new coach.
Jordan’s two long scoring runs helped the Cardinals take a 21-7 halftime lead.
He provided the game’s first points when he darted right on a 49-yard scoring run with 21 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Bearcats knotted the score at 7-7 when a highly pressured Prater got the ball to Fischer near the left sideline. Fischer navigated to his right to complete a 20-yard scoring play with 10:58 left in the half.
Louisville moved back ahead 14-7 when Domann connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ford with 5:52 remaining in the half. Jordan again broke free to his right on a 41-yard scoring run to make it a 14-point margin with 42 seconds left in the half.
James Turner booted a 48-yard field goal with 3:49 left in the third quarter to boost Louisville’s lead to 17.
This was the first Fenway Bowl actually to be played. The inaugural 2020 bowl was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s game between Virginia and SMU was wiped out when the Cavaliers had a COVID-19 outbreak.
Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34, OT
ATLANTA — The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State ended with a loss.
In Sanders’ final game coaching at JSU before heading to Colorado on a full-time basis, Sanders’ Tigers were upset 41-34 in overtime by NC Central in the Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship.
The loss marked the second straight season that Jackson State’s season ended in a Celebration Bowl defeat.
This year, JSU entered the game undefeated — but NC Central sent Coach Prime off to Boulder with a heartbreaking defeat.
NC Central was the sharper team early on and jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter. That lead wouldn’t last long. Jackson State rallied to take a 14-10 lead and then had a 21-17 advantage going into halftime.
With Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, leading the way at quarterback for JSU, it looked like the Tigers had taken control. But NC Central did not back down. The Eagles outscored Jackson State 9-0 in the third quarter to flip that deficit into a 26-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.
A perfectly executed fake punt played a key part in NC Central's comeback.