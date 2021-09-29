Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich
Christine Brunkhorst Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: The second novel in Sarah Stonich's planned trilogy tells a tender tale of fishing, fresh air and grief.
"Reeling" by Sarah Stonich; University of Minnesota Press (276 pages, $15.95)
After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" — the second in a planned trilogy — Stonich dips into that meditative state, reeling the reader in with a beautiful tale of love and grief.
As in "Fishing," the first novel of the Minnesota writer's trilogy (original title: "Fishing With RayAnne"), RayAnne Dahl is the host of an all-female fishing show on public television. It's the show's second season and RayAnne and crew are on location in New Zealand. As they cross the rugged terrain to interview under-the-radar women saving the planet, RayAnne reassesses her life.
Her brother Kyle is a full-time dad and "cul-de-sac foot soldier," who, while raising hyperactive boys, is fighting an attraction to his wife's sister. RayAnne's absentee father has married a Bible-banging widow. Her hot boyfriend might be losing interest because she can't commit, and her mother is off counseling menopausal clients in sacred hot spots. But what distracts RayAnne most of all, what has her imagining things, is the recent death by suicide of her grandmother.
As anyone who has ever felt grief knows, our loved ones come to us, or at least we long for them to. RayAnne's longing brings Gran to her cellphone, her GPS monitor, her rearview mirror — like a supportive and plucky guide on this, her most arduous adventure.
"Grief is a cement truck that ceaselessly unloads formless piles of gray where your loved one used to be," RayAnne thinks, as even the smallest things remind her of the woman who loved her more than anyone else in the world. The weathered hands of a guest on her show bring to mind her grandmother's "physicality: her smell … the clap of her floury hands, the warmth of her, the way her goofy laugh shook her entire body."
The book is filled with beautiful scenery and piercing descriptions of grief; wide-open vistas on the outside reveal roiling waters on the inside. But as RayAnne works through the stages of grief (chapters are borrowed from Kubler-Ross' phases), she persists with the show, sometimes hilariously and always skillfully.
She fishes skipjack, tossing buckets of slimy chum while the fish fly. She marvels at a deep-diving chinook-fishing vizsla, happens upon an octogenarian fly-tying guru, gets a dressing down from an "anti-fashion designer," and interviews two sisters fighting meth addiction by way of trapping and selling possum.
This is a fun read, important and tender. The women whose stories RayAnne tells are rare and strong. They're the salmon popping up against the current of our society, propelled by instinct and a desire to keep life going. I'm glad we see them straining upstream in this book. And I'm glad Stonich shows them to us because beyond being an entertaining tale, this book is a tribute to all the elder women in our lives who quietly keep life going by filling the world with love.
Andy Cohen to publish 'definitive' oral history book revealing inside story of 'The Real Housewives' franchise on Oct. 19
Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Believe it or not, there's a lot more "Real Housewives" drama that is seen on television.
And now there's a book about it.
On Wednesday, Andy Cohen Books, an imprint of Henry Holt, announced it will publish "Not All Diamonds and Rose: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It," written by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn.
The 496-page hardcover is set for release on Oct. 19 and has already become a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in preorders.
The tome includes in-depth interviews with over 100 Housewives past and present from Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, D.C., Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange Country and Potomac.
"I like to think of Not All Diamonds and Rose as the ultimate reunion," Cohen —the "Real Housewives" kingpin — said with the announcement. "I know readers will be surprised, entertained, and even shocked at what's in store."
The publishing company said the book is the "definitive oral history and includes hundreds of hours of exclusive interviews, candid conversations and never-before-heard details from those involved."
From main cast members and their friend, to producers, network executives, casting directors and more, the author offers readers an exclusive all-access pass to behind-the-scenes dirt of the legendary rivalries, off-camera revelations, and some of the most memorable moments in "Real Housewives history.
A lifelong Bravo fan since back in the "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" days, Quinn has covered the Bravo hit reality franchise for outlets such as People and Entertainment Weekly.
"As a dedicated viewer of Housewives since day one, it was such a thrill to walk through 15 years of history with the Housewives, producers, executives, and guest stars who helped make this franchise into the cultural phenomenon it is today," he said.
He added, "'Not All Diamonds and Rose' is packed full of delicious drama, tantalizing tea, and surprising secrets that [are] going to leave fans gagged. Get ready to see this franchise like you've never seen it before!"
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.