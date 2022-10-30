"Hercules, Hercules, Hercules" was present.
Plus, Pope Francis, along with some gangsters, prisoners and convicts.
Also spotted were super heroes — Spider-Man, Iron Man and, of course, Captain America.
Not to outdone, there were a couple Texas heroes— Patrick Mahomes and George Strait — present and what would be a gathering be without SpongeBob SquarePants, Marty McFly, Shaggy and Scooby-Do and a Princess or two.
It was the Eighth Annual TJC Trunk or Treat and Halloween Baseball Game held Sunday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Tyler Junior College baseball coach Doug Wren came up with the idea and it has blossumed into a big event that is sponsored by TJC Athletics and the Center for Student Life and Involvement.
For the second time it was held at night so the hundreds of youngsters could enjoy bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, and, of course, some treats in the parking lot.
After being treated to some goodies they watched the game. Following the 12-7 win by the Gold over the Black, the kids ran the bases with the Tyler Junior College players.
"This always a fun time," Wren said. "The players really enjoy it and they like interacting with the kids."
After the fun in the parking lot, Thomas Soto, a freshman infielder from Round Rock, dressed as Jimi Hendrix performed Hendrix's great rendition of the National Anthem.
Harry The Hawk, TJC's new feathered mascot, threw out the first pitch and received a standing ovation after fired one in for a strike.