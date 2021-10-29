Not only does TJC baseball coach Doug Wren know how to win championships, but he also knows how to have fun.
While there were no Astros or Braves on the diamond Thursday night, there were some ghosts and goblins and some outlandish costumes as the Apaches had their Sixth Annual Halloween baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
For the first time the event was held at night so youngsters could take part in the Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. After being treated to some goodies they watched the game. Following the 11-9 win by Hulk’s Minions over Team Ernie, the kids ran the bases with the Tyler Junior College players.
“This is a fun time every year,” said Wren, whose children dressed up for the occasion. “There’s lots of laughter and the guys have a good time.”
There were four homers hit in the game two dressed as policemen — Dalton Davis and Daniel Young, along with Woody from “Toy Story” (Benjamin Wilson) and Mermaid Man (Jake Castillo).
For wrestling fans there was Hulk Hogan (Robert Hines) taking on Rey Mysterio (Kade Sanchez) in a Friday Night Smackdown version on Thursday. The two got into a wrestling bout much to the delight of the youngsters and their Apache teammates.
Brandon Williams, who came dressed as a lumberjack (but who has an uncanny resemblance to Patrick Mahomes), changed to a black & white shirt and served as the referee for the match.
Somehow Ric Flair (AKA: Luke Johnson) stayed out of the match, but did provide a “woo.” And Mysterio got the win.
Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson character) from the movie “White Men Can’t Jump” was played by Clayton Kelley.
While Kelley said he can’t jump, he did get a RBI single.
Some of the other characters were one of the 101 Dalmatians (Tres Thomas), a Nerd (McRae Wiest), Benny the Jet from “Sandlot” (Colin Martin), a taco (Mason Poppen), a 1980s fitness guru (Duke Jordan) right out of an Olivia Newton-John “Let’s Get Physical” video, Larry Bird (Brock Cooper) and a couple of Wizards (Jason Gonzales and Reid Trimble), among others.
There were Thing 1 (Jackson Knox) and Thing 2 (Mikey Gallegos) from “The Cat in the Hat” and all the way from Bikini Bottom were Mermaid Man (Aka: Jake Castillo) and Barnacle Boy (Manny Moore).
After the youngsters ran the bases with the Apaches, all posed in a group photo.
A Winnie-the-Pooh little one said he was already looking forward to next year.
What a treat.