SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Deputies charged Dennis Paul Barker, 56, of Tyler, with prostitution. Barker was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dan Mark Grohn, 45, of Conroe, with harassment. Grohn was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Hannah Leann Lovelace, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee, with two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Lovelace was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with two bonds of $100,000.
Deputies charged Carlton Wendell Mitchell Jr., 41, of Anna, with manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance penalty group three/ four between 200 and 400 grams, possession of controlled substance penalty group two between 4 and 400 grams, manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams and parole violation. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had bonds of $50,000, $25,000 and $50,000.
Deputies charged Shaqualyn Nicole Murray, 27, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child with intent to return and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Murray was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with two bonds of $50,000.
Deputies charged Thomas Aric Seane Neitch, 49, of Tyler, with assault threat/contact family violence. Neitch was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Travis Wayne Williams, 40, of Tyler, with three counts of aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with three bonds of $25,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Drashaydrian Montel Hunter, 30, of Rusk, with continuous violence against the family. Hunter was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Juan Salinas III, 23, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Salinas was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $500,000, $250,000 and $20,000.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brandon Keith Jones, 25, of Bullard, with manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and unlawful carrying weapon. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $10,000, $500, and $5,000.