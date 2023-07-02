Students at Mother Mary Lange Catholic School walk past the chapel, which is decorated with a portrait of Mother Mary Lange, the foundress of the order of the Oblate Sisters of Providence, in Baltimore, Md., on April 27, 2022. Under a decree signed by Pope Francis on June 22, Lange was recognized for her heroic virtue and advanced in the cause of her beatification from being considered servant of God to venerable — another step toward sainthood.