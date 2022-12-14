Bishop Gorman's Josh Hayes and his Crusader wrestling teammates continue to have a standout season.
In three meets, Hayes is unbeaten with a 9-0 recored.
The Cru Wrestlers competed on Sautrday in the Bossier High School Beeson Classic in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Hayes won his third tournament in three events. Sam Kerzee improved to 6-3 by placing second in the event. Senior George Berry and sophomore Quinton Rebmann each earned their first career varsity matches.
Sophomore George Krog garnered his first pin of the season.
In the Temple Takedown on Dec. 3, the Crusaders placed 13th out of 21 teams, an event dominated primarily by UIL 6A teams from the Austin area, Bishop Gorman Coach Daryl Hayes said.
Senior Josh Hayes moved to 6-0 and by pinning Paul O’Donnell from Round Rock Westwood (6A) in the finals of the 190 weight class. This is his second gold medal in as many tournaments.
Kerzee earned a silver medal in the 165-pund class.