Bishop Gorman senior Josh Hayes competed in the 87th National Prep Wrestling Championships on Feb. 24-25 near Washington, D.C.
Hayes fell in the consolation round of 16 at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He fell in a tightly contested match versus All-New England wrestler from the Taft School. The tournament is the nation's most prestigious, featuring the four top-ranked teams in the country.
More than a thousand wrestlers participated in the event.
Hayes ends his season with a 39-6 record, five tournament championships, three runner-up finishes, and a third-place finish. He was only pinned once, versus 30 wins by pin.
In his three-year career, one season in Maryland and two at Bishop Gorman, Hayes was 109-44.