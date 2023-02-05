McKINNEY — Bishop Gorman senior Josh Hayes earned a national tournament berth after placing second on Saturday in the Texas\Oklahoma Prep National Qualifying Tournament at McKinney Christian Academy.
Hayes, who improved his season record to 35-3, faced three All-America wrestlers during the tournament, defeating two. He fell in the finals to the No. 7 wrestler in the nation.
By placing in this event, Hayes secured a spot at the National Prep Wrestling Tournament, held the last week of February in Washington, D.C.
Crusaders Coach Daryl Hayes added the event is "the most prestigious tournament in the country."
In eight tournaments this season, Hayes has won five tournaments and finished as runner-up in three.
Gorman senior George Berry won two matches and junior Eli Mahfood earned one victory.
The Cru will travel to Houston Feb. 10-11 for the TAPPS championships.