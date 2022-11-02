Bishop Gorman (3-6, 2-4) vs. Muenster Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Thursday, Tiger Field, 153 E. Sixth Street, Muenster 76252
Notable
Bishop Gorman: RB Andre Williams ... QB/LB Alex Barriga ... LB CheaHoon Lee ... OL/DL Josh Hayes ... LB Foster Morales ... WR/DB Jorge Garcia ...
Muenster Sacred Heart: RB Ryan Swirczynski ... LB Gus Ganzon ... WR Luke Hesse ...
Did you know: Bishop Gorman Coach Daryl Hayes said, "Due to the near 100% predicted lightning storm Friday in Muenster", this TAPPS Division IV District 2 game was moved to Thursday. ... The Crusaders played Dallas First Baptist in a downpour last Friday at McCallum Stadium in Tyler, falling to the Saints, 22-16. ... "We played a OK game," Hayes said. "The field held-up OK, but it dumped rain on us all night. The benefit was First Baptist was unable to utilize their D-I receivers. The bad news, we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds with loose balls. Each of our five turnovers killed drives. We, too, had potential go-ahead TDs called back with penalities." Hayes added, "Some folks say there is no such thing as a moral victory. We, though, played a tough team very close. Our kids fought the entire game." ... Against First Baptist, Andre Williams, a senior running back, rushed for 189 yards and a TD on 25 rushes. He also had the Crusaders only reception. On the season, Williams has gained 1,494 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on 152 carries. ... Senior QB Alex Barriga carried the ball 14 times for 32 yards and a TD. He also ran in two 2-point conversions. ... Senior linebackers CheaHoon Lee (11 tackles) and Foster Morales (8 tackles) led the Gorman defense, along with senior defensive back Jorge Garcia (2 solo tackles, 2 passes broken up, interception). ... DL Josh Hayes leads the team with 107 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 47 QB hurries and 18 sacks.
Last week: Dallas First Baptist 22, Bishop Gorman 16; Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7.
Up next: TBD