DALLAS — Bishop Gorman senior Josh Hayes, junior Sam Kerzee and sophomore George Krog all fared well in the 54th St. Mark's Lonestar Christmas Open Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Hayes improve to 13-1 on the season by placing second in the prestigious meet that attracted 30 teams. In the finals, Hayes faced the state's No. 1-ranked wrestling in the nation, Karson Tompkins of Midlothian.
Tompkins, ranked No. 10 in the nation, won by a decision.
Hayes received a bye in the first round and then scored three wins to reach the final
Kerzee finished the weekend with at 2-2, improving his season record to 8-5.
Krog notched his second win of the season at the event.