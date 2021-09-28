BISHOP GORMAN (0-4, 0-2) VS. DALLAS SHELTON (0-3, 0-1)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Shelton School Stadium, Dallas

Notable

Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre

Dallas Shelton: QB Zac Robison ... Korbin Hines ... WR Keaton Cheves 

Did you know: Coach Daryl Hayes and his family moved from Maryland to take over the Bishop Gorman program. "Tyler is a great town … big enough to have services; small enough to get around easily. The people here seem polite and friendly. The Bishop Gorman families are amazingly kind!," he said. ... Hayes added, despite the loss to Arlington Grace Prep, "... we fought the entire time. We are still learning to play the game. We are steadily getting better."

Last Week: Arlington Grace Prep 62, Bishop Gorman 0; Arlington Pantego 49, Dallas Shelton 3

Up Next: Dallas First Baptist at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Dallas Shelton at Arlington Grace Prep, 7 p.m., Oct. 15

 
 

