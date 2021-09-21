BISHOP GORMAN (0-3, 0-1) VS. ARLINGTON GRACE PREP (3-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Grace Prep Field, Arlington
Notable
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre
Arlington Grace Prep: QB/FS Jaylon Talton ... RB/OLB Alex St. Julien ... WR/DB Kaleb Mathis ... OLB/RB Reid Turner
Last Week: Arlington Pantego 43, Bishop Gorman 0; Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 0
Up Next: Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m., Oct. 1; All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 2
Did you know: Only seven of the Crusaders played football at Gorman last year and the others are either new to the program and/or new to the sport. ... Coach Daryl Hayes and his staff and the Crusaders are embracing the challenge. "Our growth continued this week. In spite of the score, we played our best game of the year," Hayes said of his team's game with Arlington Pantego. "Our kids are learning … one play at a time, it seems. This is a unique challenge … teaching the game, at the varsity level, against established programs. The boys are keeping their spirits up. They seem to be embracing the challenge. We played a scoreless second half … our kids were blocking and tackling throughout. The boys don’t have an ounce of ‘quit’ in them." Now the Crusaders meet a very good Grace Prep squad. "The Arlington Grace Prep game is another tough one," Hayes said. "Their roster is full of older and bigger players. On film, they look fast and disciplined. We, like each week, will try to get better."