Lovie Smith led Big Sandy to three state football championships as a standout linebacker in the 1970s. The Wildcats shared one of those titles with Celina, a 0-0 tie in 1974.
On Sunday, Smith began his Houston Texans coaching career with a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was the first tie in the history of the Texans franchise that's first season was in 2002.
Also, the Texans used their opener to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting.
"To start the game off, you want to have a winner, you want to play well," Smith said. "We had our opportunities. We talk a lot about finishing. We didn't finish the way we would like, 20-3 lead at home, you would like to think you could finish that off, but we didn't. Some good things we did early on to get 20 points. Offensively O.J. Howard coming in, making an impact right away the way he did, but never really got the running game going completely, so the passing game, it can help an awful lot."
The Texans led 20-3 in entering the fourth quarter, but Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Texans. Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining.
Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt.
Houston got the ball first in OT, but quarterback Davis Mills was sacked twice, leading to a punt.
The Colts moved into field goal range with a 13-play drive that chewed up 6:30, but Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard attempt sailed wide right with 2 minutes left.
Rex Burkhead was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 with 40 seconds left and the Texans punted again, playing for the draw.
Davis Mills completed 23-of-37 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Howard caught both touchdown passes in his Texans debut. Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce split carries in the ground game, combining 25 carries for 73 yards.
Ryan, playing his first game for Indy after 14 seasons with Atlanta, threw an interception and lost a fumble as he struggled early. But he finally got the offense going late, finishing with 352 yards passing and a touchdown. Rushing champion Jonathan Taylor finished with 161 yards and a TD.
The Texans were outscored 62-3 in two losses to the Colts last season. They looked great through three quarters Sunday.
"When you get a lead like that, good things had to happen on both sides of the football and special teams," Smith said. "So that's what we'll build on."
The Colts trailed by 10 and were driving in the third quarter when Ryan fumbled a bad snap, and it was recovered by Christian Kirksey. The Texans cashed in on the error when Mills found a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 20-3.
Houston's defense had two takeaways, including an interception by Jerry Hughes, who also added 2.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and three solo tackles in his first game as a Texan.
UVALDE STRONG
The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore "Uvalde Strong" decals on their helmets after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.
The team joined with grocery store chain H-E-B to pay for the team to travel the 280 miles from Uvalde and watch the game from a suite. It's part of the team's continuing support for the community after donating $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund soon after the shooting.
A video recognizing the team was shown on the video board in the stadium during a timeout in the first quarter Sunday. Uvalde players cheered as they were shown on the screens before a message that read: "We stand with Uvalde" flashed on the boards.
A contingent from the Texans including linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill visited Uvalde earlier this month and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner.
NEXT UP
The Texans (0-0-1) are scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 18 (3:25 p.m. kickoff). The Colts visit Jacksonville on Sept. 18 (noon).