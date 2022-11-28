Jake Johnson, a key player on the mound and at the plate for Big Sandy's baseball program, will have the chance to continue his academic and athletic career at the next level.
Johnson, who has 14 pitching wins and a .360 career batting average, signed a national letter of intent on Monday to play baseball at Baptist Bible College.
The Big Sandy standout is 14-4 on the hill with three saves, a 2.98 earned run average and 132 strikeouts for the Wildcats in his career. At the dish, he's a .360 hitter with a .502 slugging percentage, 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 42 RBI.
Baptist Bible College, located in Springfield, Missouri, is a National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I member. The college did not play baseball for several seasons until revamping the program for the 2022 season.