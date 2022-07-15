ARLINGTON — Before being named head coach of Texas Tech, Joey McGuire was already a big fan of Tyree Wilson.
While on the Baylor sideline, McGuire noticed the outside linebacker's play against the Big 12 offenses.
"When you see the biggest human being around here today, that is Tyree Wilson walking around the stadium," said McGuire, during Thursday's Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium. "When he goes to the NFL Combine he will have one of the widest wingspan ever.
In 2021 as a junior, Wilson played in all 13 games and contributed on 605 snaps. He recorded 25 tackles and seven assists, while making 24 stops. As a pass rusher, he produced 37 total pressures, which included 26 QB hurries, five QB hits and six sacks on the year.
After a standout career at West Rusk, Wilson signed with Texas A&M.
In 2019 as a freshman Wilson in College Station, Wilson saw action in nine games and played on a total of 132 snaps. He recorded seven tackles. As a pass rusher, he added six total pressures, which included three QB hurries, one QB hit and two sacks.
After one year in Aggieland, Wilson thought it best to transfer. He picked Texas Tech and Red Raiders are glad he did.
In his first year in Lubbock as a sophomore, Wilson played in nine games and took part in 388 snaps. He recorded six tackles and three assists. As a pass rusher, he had 19 total pressures, along with 15 QB hurries, two QB hits and two sacks for the Red Raiders.
NOTES: Texas Tech has announced kickoffs for three non-conference football games — Sept. 3 vs. Murray State in Lubbock (7 p.m., TV/Streaming: ESPN+); Sept. 10 vs. Houston (3 p.m., TV: FS1) and Sept. 17 vs. North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina (6 p.m., TV: ESPN2). ... Other games in Lubbock include: Sept. 24 vs. Texas; Oct. 22 vs. West Virginia; Oct. 29 vs. Baylor; Nov. 12 vs. Kansas; and Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma. Road games include: Oct. 1 at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kansas); Oct. 8 at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Oklahoma); Nov. 4 at TCU (Fort Worth); and Nov. 19 at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa). ...