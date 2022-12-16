Mount Pleasant opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to rally past the Tyler Lady Lions, 75-58, in a matchup of top teams in District 15-5A girls basketball on Friday at the THS Gymnasium.
The No. 19 Lady Tigers improve to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Lady Lions fall to 14-5 and 1-1.
The Lady Lions led 54-50 entering the fourth quarter but the Lady Tigers took control with the outburst. Compounding the problem for Tyler was the fact that sophomore standout Kaylse Buffin sat out most of the final period with an ankle injury. She returned with just under two minutes to play but the contest had been decided by then.
MP, sparked by Jordyn Hargrave's 16 fourth quarter points, pulled away in the final period. The Lady Tigers won the quarter, 25-4.
For the game, Hargrave poured in 29 points, including two 3-pointers. Also in double figures were Paris Beard (18) and Miyah Farrier (17).
Buffin and freshman Bralyah Miller led the Lady Lions with 19 points apiece. Kyla Crawford added 10 points.
The game was tight throughout with the teams tied 16-16 after the first quarter and Mount Pleasant leading 37-36 at halftime.
Others scoring for Tyler were A'Niya Hartsfield (4), Amiyah Clay (3) and Justtice Taylor (3).
Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Ella Cross (4), Kendall Walker (3), Conlee Zachry (2) and Essence Hurndon (2).
The Lady Lions next play on Tuesday, hosting Hallsville in a league contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to host Whitehouse on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Houston Christian 71, Tyler 65
THE WOODLANDS — Houston Christian outscored the Lions by nine in the second quarter and then held on for a 71-67 win over Tyler on Friday in the Houston Basketball Showcase at The Woodlands Christian Academy.
Ashad Walker led the Lions (8-4) with 26 points, followed by Jasihua Brown (12) and Montrell Wade (11).
Others scoring for Tyler were Tank Brooks (6), Jace Sanford (5), Kenson Anderson (2), Julian Dews (2) and Marquette Martin (1).
Montana Wheeler led Houston Christian with 28 points, including 12 of 13 at the free throw line. Chance Thalmann added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Wade led the Lions with seven boards, followed by Walker (6), Brooks (5) and Brown (5).
The Mustangs improve to 12-1.
Tyler is scheduled to play Houston Westbury at 7 p.m. Saturday.