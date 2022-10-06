There will be Lions, Tigers and some big bear players when Tyler High and Lancaster meet on Friday in a key District 7-5A Division I football game.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
At halftime, former John Tyler High School standout football player Andrew Melontree Jr. will be inducted into the Tyler ISD Athletics Hall of Fame.
Lancaster, ranked No. 2 among 5A Division I teams by TexasFootball.com computer rankings, enters with a 3-2 overall record and 1-1 in league play. In non-district, the Tigers won over Dallas Skyline (25-0) and Dallas South Oak Cliff (21-3) and fell to Denton Guyer (50-27). In district, Lancaster won over McKinney North (74-7) and lost to Longview (21-13).
"Lancaster is a good football team," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said. "We felt coming in they were one of three teams that we need to contend in the district for the playoffs. It was a tough loss against Longview. There were two great teams playing and one had to lose. They will be hungry when they come to Tyler."
This will be the fourth meeting between the Lions and Tigers with Tyler holding a 2-1 series lead. The first time the team met was in 2012 when No. 2 Lancaster won 26-21 over No. 1 John Tyler. The next season, the Lions won 31-28.
Then fast forward to 2019 and JT won 22-10 in an area playoff game in Mesquite.
Holmes said the team ulitized last week's bye to work on some things.
"It went well," Holmes said. "I think our kids needed a little time to get their minds back where they needed to be. I think our coaches needed the same thing.
"I feel like we have not met our expectations yet. I feel we are getting close. We are just not there yet. I am seeing improvement and that's a good thing about it going through the season. We are steadily getting better every week. We are just not capitalizing on it and showing the improvement through the wins and losses."
The Lions are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district. In their last outing against the McKinney North Bulldogs, a 34-13 loss, Tyler had many chances to score but TDs were just out of the reach of the receivers.