QUITMAN — The Bassmaster Elite Series is back in East Texas.
The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork is scheduled for this weekend. Competition begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday.
When the Elite Series visited Lake Fork in November 2020, South Carolina angler Patrick Walters earned a coveted "Century Belt" when he weighed in 20 bass for a staggering 104 pounds, 12 ounces. Walters set a record for margin of victory, besting second-place finisher Keith Combs of Huntington by more than 29 pounds.
Live coverage for all four days of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. FS1 will also broadcast live with the tournament leaders beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament is being hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission.
Schedule of Events
Thursday & Friday, April 22 & 23
6:45 a.m. — The full field of anglers launch from Sabine River Authority – Lake Fork (353 PR 5183, Quitman, 74783)
3 p.m. — Official weigh-in takes place at SRA
Saturday, April 24
6:45 a.m. — The Top 49 anglers launch from Sabine River Authority, Lake Fork
7 a.m. — Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1
Noon — Bassmaster Outdoors Expo Opens; Activities include: Meet and greet with Elite anglers for tips on techniques, gear and all things bass fishing; Enjoy demo rides & sample food/drink from local vendors; Live music from the Bobby Irwin Band
3 p.m. — Official weigh-in takes place at SRA
Please note: Saturday is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day
Sunday, April 25
6:45 a.m. — The Top 10 anglers launch from Sabine River Authority – Lake Fork
7 a.m. — Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1
Noon — Bassmaster Outdoors Expo Opens with activities plus live music from Meredith Crawford
3 p.m. — Championship weigh-in takes place at SRA
Please note: Sunday is B.A.S.S. Member Appreciation Day