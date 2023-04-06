Texas visiting Marquette for the “Shaka Bowl” and Connecticut meeting Kansas in a matchup of the last two national champions are scheduled for the Fifth Annual Big East-Big 12 Basketball Battle, the leagues announced Thursday.
Games this season will be played from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.
With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the BIG EAST will host six the following season.
The Longhorns will meet in Marquette in Milwaukee on Dec. 5. Shaka Smart is the current coach of the Golden Eagles. He was the coach of the Longhorns from 2015-21.
Connecticut, the 2023 national champion, will visit Lawrence, Kansas, on Dec. 1 to meet the 2022 national champion Kansas Jayhawks.
The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG East.
The Longhorns and Huskies will also participate in 2023 Empire Classic presented by Continental Tire benefitting Wounded Warrior Project at historic Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 19-20.
Indiana and Louisville will also participate in the Empire Classic.
Game times and television networks will be announced when available.
The following is the Big East-Big 21 Battle schedule:
2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle Schedule
Nov. 30 — Texas Tech at Butler
Nov. 30 — Creighton at Oklahoma State
Dec. 1 — Iowa State at DePaul
Dec. 1 — Houston at Xavier
Dec. 1 — Connecticut at Kansas
Dec. 1 — St John’s at West Virginia
Dec. 2 — TCU at Georgetown
Dec. 5 — Texas at Marquette
Dec. 5 — Providence at Oklahoma
Dec. 5 — Villanova at Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Seton Hall at Baylor