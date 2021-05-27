OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Douglas Hodo III hit a go-ahead double in the third and scored two runs to help top-seeded Texas beat No. 5 seed Oklahoma 4-1 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.
Texas (42-14) is scheduled to play on Friday. Oklahoma (27-29) had its season come to an end.
Hodo scored on Silas Ardoin's sacrifice fly in the second and on Luke Taggart's wild pitch in the eighth. Hodo was 1 for 2 with two walks.
Texas starter Tristan Stevens (9-3) and closer Aaron Nixon (8) each had four strikeouts. Stevens threw just seven pitches in the fourth and left after the seventh.
Zach Zubia was 3 for 5 with a double in the first and an RBI single in the fourth for Texas.
Conor McKenna tied it at 1 for Oklahoma in the third with a two-out single, scoring Peyton Graham. Tyler Hardman was 2 for 4. Starter Braden Carmichael (6-3) struck out five in 2 2/3 innings and Wyatt lds added 11 in five innings of work.
Following the game, the Big 12 Conference announced the two evening games, Texas Tech-TCU and West Virginia-Oklahoma State, were postponed until Friday because of severe weather in the area.
The scheduled for Friday includes: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 TCU, 9 a.m.; Tech/TCU loser vs. No. 7 Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.; No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.; and WVU-OSU loser vs. No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. All games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
All single-session tickets for Session 5 and all-session tickets are valid for the rescheduled session on Friday morning. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are now part of Session 6; fans holding Session 5 tickets wanting to watch the Cowboys and Mountaineers are invited to visit the ticket office and exchange their tickets for the rescheduled game that is now part of Session 6. The ticket office will open at 8 a.m. CT on Friday.
Kansas State 9, Baylor 4
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Caleb Littlejim hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh and No. 7 seed Kansas State beat No. 6 seed Baylor 9-4 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.
Kansas State was down 3-0 until Zach Kokoska and Nick Goodwin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth. They became just the fourth duo in tournament history to accomplish the feat.
Kokoska and Goodwin both went 2 for 5 — combining for three RBIs. Carson Seymour (4-4) threw six innings of relief, retiring the final six Baylor batters.
Kansas State (33-22) will play again on Friday. Baylor (31-21) has been eliminated from the championship.
Jared McKenzie gave Baylor the lead after a leadoff home run in the third and a two-RBI single in the fourth. Andy Thomas tripled in the seventh, but Seymour struck out Antonio Valdez to end the inning.
Late Wednesday: Oklahoma St. 9, Oklahoma 5
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Justin Campbell pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat fifth-seeded Oklahoma 9-5 on Wednesday night.
The Cowboys (33-16-1) advance to play No. 8-seed West Virginia in a second-round game of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
Lead-off batter Caeden Trenkle got Oklahoma State started hitting a 1-0 pitch to center field in the bottom of the first. Three innings later, Matt Golda hit a solo homer for a 2-0 lead. The Cowboys put four on the board in the fifth and three in seventh to just miss ending it on the 10-run rule.
Oklahoma scored all its runs in the ninth with just one hit. Peyton Graham went 3-for-5 for the Sooners (27-27) and drove in a pair of runs.