WACO —Keyonte George scored the last seven Baylor points of a game-deciding 13-2 run as the No. 17 Bears downed Arkansas 67-64 on Saturday afternoon.
The Big 12 won the Challenge, 7-3, over the SEC.
George finished with 24 points and teammate LJ Cryer poured in 20 points to go with Jalen Bridges’ 10 points and seven rebounds.
The game, which was part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, became a defensive tussle until George got cranked up for the Bears (16-5).
Ricky Council IV’s 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting and Davonte Davis’ 16 points paced Arkansas (14-7), which fell to 0-5 in true road games.
Cryer made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help seal the outcome.
It was a tight second half between teams that had gained momentum in recent games in their respective conferences.
No. 4 Tennessee 82, No. 10 Texas 71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua poured in a career-high 27 points and Zakai Zeigler added 22 points and 10 assists as No. 4 Tennessee did just about everything right in an 82-71 win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday in a Big 12-SEC Challenge game.
The Volunteers (18-3) built a 12-point lead at halftime that they expanded to 22 with torrid shooting over the first six minutes of the second half.
Texas drew to within 69-58 after a jumper by Marcus Carr with 6:06 remaining before a dunk by Nkamhoua at the 4:08 mark and a free throw by Josiah-Jordan James 41 seconds later pushed Tennessee’s lead back to 14 points — too much for the Longhorns to overcome.
James hit for 14 points while Santiago Vescovi tallied 12 for Tennessee, which has won four straight games.
Sir’Jabari Rice led Texas (17-4) with 21 points, with Carr and Brock Cunningham adding 11 apiece for the Longhorns, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Longhorns’ starters scored just seven points in the first half, with Carr and Timmy Allen — their two leading scorers on the season — held scoreless.
The contest matched Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes, who coached for 17 years at Texas, and his longtime assistant Rodney Terry, who is the interim head coach of the Longhorns. Terry served nine years as assistant with Barnes.
Texas Tech 76, LSU 68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Kevin Obanor scored 22 points and visiting Texas Tech ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating LSU 76-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon.
Kerwin Walton scored 17 points and De’Vion Harmon added 14 points and eight assists for the Red Raiders (11-10).
Adam Miller scored 20 points, KJ Williams collected 14 points and nine rebounds and Derek Fountain added 10 to lead the Tigers (12-9). LSU has lost eight in a row.
Hayes and Fountain made consecutive jumpers to start the second-half scoring and pull LSU within four points.
Obanor made a free throw for Texas Tech’s first point, but the Tigers got within two before Harmon’s 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders a 45-40 lead.
Williams converted a three-point play and Miller added a 3-pointer before Walton made consecutive 3-pointers to give Texas Tech a 51-46 lead.
No. 5 Kansas State 64, Florida 50
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points apiece as No. 5 Kansas State defeated Florida 64-50 on Saturday evening in their SEC/Big 12 Challenge game..
Johnson is in his first season at Kansas State after spending four playing for the Gators. His third season was cut short when he experienced a medical emergency with his heart on Dec. 12, 2020, during Florida’s game at Florida State. His health concerns sidelined him for the remainder of that season and all but one game the next season.
The Wildcats (18-3) also got 11 points from Nae’Qwan Tomlin and nine apiece from David N’Guessan and Cam Carter. Johnson had 11 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and Nowell finished with nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Colin Castleton scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida (12-9), and Myreon Jones and Will Richard each tallied 11 points.
Mississippi State 81, No. 11 TCU 74
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Shakeel Moore sank a pair of 3-pointers early in overtime to Mississippi State break a five-game losing streak Saturday, shocking No. 11 TCU 81-74 in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Starkville.
With the clubs locked at 66 after regulation, Mississippi State (13-8) saw Moore make the two long shots for a 72-68 lead just over a minute into overtime.
Cameron Matthews made all four his free throws down the stretch as the home side won for the first time since Jan. 7 over Mississippi.
Big man Tolu Smith scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Dashawn Davis had 16 points and was 4 of 8 from long range with four assists.
Moore finished with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting from distance and had five assists. Matthews had 10 points and 10 boards. Tyler Stevenson scored 10.
For the Horned Frogs (16-5), Damion Baugh had 19 points and Emanuel Miller had 13 and seven rebounds. Former TJC standout Shahada Wells and JaKobe Coles (eight rebounds) each had 12 points while Chuck O’Bannon had 10.
The Horned Frogs played nearly the entire contest without top scorer Mike Miles Jr., who averages 19.3 points per game. He suffered a hyperextended right knee right and did not return to the game. Miles said he will undergo an MRI exam on Sunday.
TCU got the huge blow with 16:14 left in the first half when Miles fell awkwardly playing defense. He had his right leg buckle and, while writhing in pain in front of the scorer’s table, clutched his right knee.
Oklahoma 93, No. 2 Alabama 69
NORMAN, Okla. — Grant Sherfield had a season-high 30 points, leading Oklahoma to a 93-69 upset of No. 2 Alabama on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sooners (12-9) and broke a recent second-half funk by Sherfield.
It was Oklahoma’s first win over a top-2 opponent since March 2002.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Crimson Tide (18-3).
It didn’t take until the second half for Sherfield to snap out of his recent struggles, though.
Sherfield did a little bit of everything offensively for Oklahoma, which grabbed the lead 80 seconds in the game and never relinquished it.
No. 9 Kansas 77, Kentucky 68
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jalen Wilson’s game-high 22 points led four Kansas players in double figures Saturday night as No. 9 Jayhawks ended their three-game losing streak with a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the marquee game of the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
KJ Adams Jr. scored 17 points for the Jayhawks (17-4), hitting 8 of 10 shots. Gradey Dick added 13, while Kevin McCullar chipped in an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. He also swished a critical 3-pointer with 3:09 left that gave Kansas a 73-66 lead.
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (14-7), although he managed just nine shot attempts as the Jayhawks kept the ball out of his hands in key moments.
Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin added 14 points apiece for Kentucky, while Antonio Reeves hit for 10. The Wildcats made 49 percent of their field goal tries, but were only 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts.
Another factor was that Kansas, which has been exploited inside at times during losses to ranked teams Kansas State, TCU and Baylor, made improvements in the lane. The Jayhawks won the rebounding battle 34-29 and gave up only four offensive rebounds, none in the first half. The Jayhawks permitted no points off offensive boards.
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson established career highs of 31 points and seven 3-pointers to lead host West Virginia to a wire-to-wire 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for West Virginia (13-8), which won for the third time in the past four games.
Jaylin Williams scored 18 points and Johni Broome added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out for Auburn (16-5). Allen Flanigan added 13 points and K.D. Johnson had 10 points and three steals.
Auburn trailed by 17 early in the second half but was within one after Williams split two free throws with 2:17 left.
Missouri 78, No. 12 Iowa State 61
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Missouri upset No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday.
D’Moi Hodge scored 17, Nick Honor scored 12 and DeAndre Gholston added 10 for the Tigers (16-5).
Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for the Cyclones (15-5).
Missouri made 14 of its first 24 shots from 3-point range and overcame a 38-25 rebounding deficit.
The Tigers made 12 of 14 free throw attempts while the Cyclones shot just 3 of 8 from the line. Missouri rotated 10 players into the game during the first 39 minutes and wore down Iowa State with its depth.
Oklahoma State 82, Mississippi 60
STILLWATER, Okla. — Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 17 to help host Oklahoma State defeat undermanned Mississippi 82-60 on Saturday night in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Woody Newton chipped in with 12 points and John-Michael Wright added 10 for the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12), who have won three of four. Boone sank all six of his shots.
Jaemyn Brakefield and TJ Caldwell each had 12 points for the Rebels, who were without their top two scorers. Matthew Murrell missed a second straight game after suffering a knee injury a week earlier at Arkansas. Daeshun Ruffin (coach’s decision) did not make the trip.
The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) lost for the ninth time in 10 games. They shot 36 percent overall (23 of 64) and were outrebounded 39-29.
Brakefield’s two free throws cut Ole Miss’ 11-point halftime deficit to 38-29 just 15 seconds into the second half, but Wright quickly responded with a 3-pointer.