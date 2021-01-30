WACO (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
SEC won the Challenge for the second time, 5-4. The Texas at Kentucky game was canceled.
Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.
Five players scored in double figures for Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.
Jaylin Williams had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn (10-8), which had won four of its previous five games and, like Baylor, had a 100-point game in the past week. Freshman Sharife Cooper added 15 points, and JT Thor finished with 13. Allen Flanigan scored 11 and Devan Cambridge 10.
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally as No. 10 Texas Tech beat LSU 76-71 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. Trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.
Terrence Shannon had a steal and score to give the Red Raiders the lead and followed with two free throws with 16 seconds remaining. Cam Thomas then missed a 3-point shot for the Tigers with two seconds left and Shannon finished the comeback with two more foul shots with one second left.
Shannon led Texas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McClung added 22 points, and Kevin MuCullar had 10.
Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5). Thomas finished with 25 points. Darius Days had 11 points before leaving the game with a knee injury in the second half.
Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg scored 14 points each and Texas A&M withstood a 3-point barrage from Kansas State’s Nijel Pack in the second half to win 68-61 on Saturday, the Aggies’ first win at Manhattan.
Pack, a freshman point guard playing in his second game after missing four because of COVID-19 protocols, made eight 3-pointers, going 7 of 9 from the arc in the second half on his way to a career-high 26 points. His only two-point field goal, a floater with 2:12 left, put the Wildcats (5-13) up three. But Kansas State struggled thereafter with Texas A&M’s pressure and was outscored 13-3.
Chandler had four 3-pointers and Flagg a game-high eight rebounds for the Aggies (8-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak and bounced back from a 78-66 loss to LSU in which they didn’t score over the final 8:20. Emanuel Miller added 12 points and Andre Gordon 10. Texas A&M had been 0-10 at Bramlage Coliseum.
After a lackluster first half, Kansas State shot 50% in the final 20 minutes but the difference was at the foul line where the Aggies went 18 of 20, including 11 of 11 for their final points. The Aggies made 22 of 26 free throws overall to 5 of 9 for the Wildcats.
Pack had five assists and three steals. Mike McGuirl finished with 10 points and six assists for the Wildcats, who lost their eighth straight, all in January, their first winless January since going 0-7 in 1996-97. They were coming off a 107-59 loss to No. 2 Baylor, the worst loss in school history.
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 17 points and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed Saturday in beating 15th-ranked Kansas 80-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a top-15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.
This was just Tennessee’s second win all-time against Kansas in six games. The Vols now are 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes now has 721 career victories. He came into this game as the seventh-winningest active coach in Division I, just ahead of Bill Self with 719. Barnes also notched his eighth head-to-head win over Self, most of any coach. Tom Izzo of Michigan State has seven wins over Self.
Jaden Springer scored 13 for Tennessee, whose only losses have been without the freshman this season. John Fulkerson and Victor Bailey Jr. had 11 apiece, and Josiah Jordan-James had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season. The Jayhawks dropped to 5-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 and Jalen Wilson had 10.
No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help No. 24 Oklahoma defeat No. 9 Alabama 66-61 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.
Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4), who became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row following wins over Kansas and Texas.
Alex Reese scored 15 points and Jaden Shackelford added 14 for Alabama (14-4), which saw its 10-game win streak end.
Reaves is Oklahoma’s leader with 15.8 points per game, while Williams averages 7.7 points.
Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket and clinching free throws, to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday.
The game featured the first collegiate meeting for two of the nation’s top freshmen in Cunningham (17.9 points per game) and Arkansas’ Moses Moody (16.5), who were high school teammates. Cunningham was in his first game action since Jan. 12. Since then, OSU postponed two games because of COVID-19 protocols and Cunningham sat out two more after that.
Cunningham’s jumper with 21.3 seconds remaining gave the Cowboys (11-4) a 79-77 lead. After the Razorbacks’ Connor Vanover missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Cunningham got the rebound and sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds left.
Cunningham was 7-of-13 shooting and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kalib Boone added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds and three blocks, Avery Anderson III had 13 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 11.
Justin Smith scored 18 points, Moody added 17, JD Notae 13 and Davonte Davis 12 for Arkansas (13-5).
OSU was only up by four at halftime despite outshooting Arkansas 55% to 41% and holding a 26-15 rebounding edge. But the Razorbacks took 10 more shots with the Cowboys committing 15 turnovers. OSU had only four turnovers in the second half.
The game included a “Remember the Ten” tribute in memory of the 10 persons killed in a charter plane crash while returning from an OSU game at Colorado on Jan. 27, 2001. Two players were killed along with other members of the OSU program. The coach of that squad, Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton, who died last May, was also remembered by both teams with special warmup shirts. Sutton led both Arkansas and Oklahoma State to Final Four appearances.
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU 102-98 in overtime Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri, which was one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams coming into the day, rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.
Dru Smith put Missouri ahead to stay with a left-handed layup high off the glass in overtime. Then the Tigers managed to get two straight important stops when Mark Smith blocked a shot and Kobe Brown came up with a steal.
Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points. Chuck O’Bannon scored 17 points, and RJ Nembhard had 15.
Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Florida beat No. 11 West Virginia 85-80 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4), which has won a season-high four straight. Tyree Applebee finished with 12.
The Gators went ahead to stay on Scottie Lewis’ tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining. Castleton followed with a three-point play, and he made two free throws to put the Gators up 83-80 with 1:36 remaining.
Castleton was called for an offensive foul with 59 seconds left, but West Virginia committed a shot-clock violation on the ensuing possession.
Appleby made two free throws with 28 seconds left for the final margin.
Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points, but he was bottled up in the second half. He scored seven points after the break.
Sean McNeil added 21 points and Taz Sherman scored 11 for the Mountaineers. Leading scorer Miles McBride, who had 24 points in an 88-87 win over No. 11 Texas Tech on Monday night, was held to nine.
Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Mississippi State poured it on in the second half to defeat Iowa State 95-56 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Bulldogs (10-8) scored their most points in a game this season, opening the second half with a 9-0 burst as Tolu Smith scored seven and Molinar two. That rally was followed by a 15-1 run that pushed the lead to 35 points with 12:47 left to play.
D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 17 points, Tolu Smith finished with 16 and Deivon Smith added 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 51% (37 of 73) and scored 34 points off 21 Iowa State turnovers. The 39-point margin matches their largest this season (versus Mississippi Valley State Dec. 21).
Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-9) with 18 points — making 10 of 13 at the line — along with seven rebounds. Tyler Harris scored 11. Iowa State’s 56 points were its lowest of the season.